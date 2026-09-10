Admissions Open 2026 - 2027: IIMT Rohtak Offers Affordable Professional Education with AI-Integrated Learning

India PR Distribution

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 10: As Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital technologies and data-driven decision-making continue to reshape industries, the expectations from higher education are evolving rapidly. Students today are looking for institutions that not only offer academic qualifications but also prepare them with practical skills, industry exposure and future-ready competencies. Responding to these changing educational needs, IIMT Rohtak - Indraprastha Institute Of Management & Technology has announced the commencement of Admissions 2026 for its MBA, BBA and BCA programmes, introducing an academic approach that combines affordability with AI-integrated learning and industry-oriented education.

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According to the institute, the programmes are designed to help students build strong academic foundations while developing practical knowledge in emerging technologies, business practices and digital skills that are increasingly valued across industries.

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Responding to the Changing Needs of Higher Education

The demand for professionals who understand Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, data-driven decision-making and business innovation continues to grow across sectors. Employers are increasingly seeking graduates who can adapt to technological changes, communicate effectively and solve real-world challenges.

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Recognising these evolving expectations, IIMT Rohtak has integrated AI concepts, Digital Marketing awareness and practical industry exposure into its learning ecosystem. The institute says its objective is to bridge the gap between traditional classroom education and the dynamic requirements of today's professional environment.

Admission is open for the MBA course for the 2026 - 27 academic session. Along with MBA, admissions are also open for BBA and BCA programmes, offering career-oriented learning opportunities for aspiring students.

Affordable Education with a Future-Ready Curriculum

For many students and parents, affordability remains an important consideration while choosing a college. At the same time, they also expect quality education, experienced faculty and opportunities for professional growth.

According to IIMT Rohtak, the institute aims to make professional education accessible without compromising academic quality. The curriculum is structured to balance theoretical understanding with practical application, enabling students to develop analytical thinking, communication skills and professional confidence.

The institute states that its academic approach encourages students to become adaptable learners who are prepared for changing workplace expectations rather than simply completing degree requirements.

Have Questions About Your Course or Career? Let’s Talk.

Speak with our admissions counsellors for personalised guidance on MBA, BBA and BCA admissions.

Call us or WhatsApp: +91 9899626321

AI and Digital Marketing Become Part of the Learning Experience

Artificial Intelligence is no longer limited to technology companies. Businesses across finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education and marketing are increasingly integrating AI into their daily operations. As digital transformation accelerates, knowledge of AI and digital tools is becoming an important advantage for graduates entering the workforce.

Keeping these developments in mind, IIMT Rohtak has incorporated AI-integrated learning into its educational framework. Students are introduced to AI concepts, digital tools and technology-driven business practices that complement their academic studies.

The institute also integrates Digital Marketing into learning, helping students understand areas such as digital branding, social media strategies, search engine optimization (SEO), online consumer engagement and evolving marketing trends. In addition, students gain exposure to Data Science concepts that support analytical thinking and informed decision-making.

According to the institute, this multidisciplinary approach aims to help students understand how emerging technologies are influencing modern businesses and professional careers.

Industry Exposure Beyond the Classroom

Academic learning becomes more meaningful when students experience how industries function in real-world environments.

To support this objective, IIMT Rohtak regularly organizes industrial visits, expert sessions, seminars, workshops and guest lectures that provide students with opportunities to interact with professionals from different sectors. These activities are intended to complement classroom learning by exposing students to practical business processes, workplace expectations and current industry practices.

The institute believes that such initiatives help students connect academic concepts with practical applications while strengthening their confidence and professional readiness.

Focus on Holistic Student Development

Beyond academics, IIMT Rohtak places emphasis on overall personality development. The institute conducts activities focused on communication skills, presentation techniques, teamwork, leadership development and career guidance to support students in their professional journey.

Faculty members encourage interactive learning through case studies, discussions, presentations and project-based assignments that help students improve critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

According to the institute, this balanced approach aims to prepare graduates who possess both technical knowledge and interpersonal skills required in today's competitive employment landscape.

Learning Support Centre of Jamia Millia Islamia

In addition to its regular academic programmes, IIMT Rohtak also serves as a Learning Support Centre of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Through this academic association, the institute facilitates access to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes, providing additional learning opportunities for students as well as working professionals seeking to enhance their qualifications.

The institute says this initiative reflects its commitment to promoting accessible, flexible and lifelong learning opportunities for diverse learner groups.

Building Student Trust Through Academic Excellence

Choosing a higher education institution is one of the most significant decisions for students and their families. Beyond infrastructure and curriculum, factors such as experienced faculty, supportive learning environments, practical exposure and career guidance often influence that decision.

According to IIMT Rohtak, its focus remains on creating a student-centric academic ecosystem where learners receive continuous mentoring, academic support and opportunities to develop professionally. The institute states that its emphasis on affordability, practical education and emerging technologies reflects its long-term commitment to helping students prepare for meaningful careers.

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Chairman's Message

"Education must evolve alongside the industries it serves. At IIMT Rohtak, we believe students should graduate with knowledge, confidence and the ability to adapt to technological change. By integrating Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, practical industry exposure and skill-based learning into our academic framework, we aim to prepare students for future opportunities while ensuring that quality professional education remains accessible and affordable. Our commitment is to nurture responsible professionals who contribute positively to society and continue learning throughout their careers."

Admissions 2026 - 2027 Now Open

Applications for MBA, BBA and BCA Admissions 2026 are currently open at IIMT Rohtak.

Prospective students and parents interested in learning more about programme details, eligibility criteria and the admission process can visit the institute's official website for additional information.

As industries continue to evolve through Artificial Intelligence, digital innovation and data-driven technologies, educational institutions that combine academic learning with practical exposure are becoming increasingly relevant. Through its focus on affordability, AI-integrated learning, Digital Marketing education and industry-oriented teaching, IIMT Rohtak aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for the careers of tomorrow.

About IIMT Rohtak - www.iimtrohtak.com

IIMT Rohtak is a higher education institution offering professional programmes in management and computer applications with a focus on affordable, career-oriented education. The institute integrates AI-enabled learning, Digital Marketing awareness, practical industry exposure and skill development into its academic framework. It also serves as a Learning Support Centre of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, facilitating undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes.

Ready to Take the Next Step Toward Your Future?

Connect with IIMT Rohtak’s admissions team for course and career guidance.

Call | WhatsApp: +91 9899626321

Visit the Official Website: https://www.iimtrohtak.com/

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IIMT Rohtak Location: https://share.google/qU6wuruhKTyunfk3I

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which programmes are open for Admissions 2026 at IIMT Rohtak?

Admissions are open for MBA, BBA and BCA programmes. The institute also facilitates undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes through its Learning Support Centre of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Q2. How does IIMT Rohtak integrate AI into education?

According to the institute, AI concepts, digital tools and technology-oriented learning are incorporated into the academic experience to help students understand emerging industry practices.

Q3. Does the institute provide industry exposure?

Yes. The institute states that students participate in industrial visits, workshops, seminars and guest lectures designed to complement classroom learning with practical insights.

Q4. Why is affordability a focus at IIMT Rohtak?

According to the institute, it aims to make quality professional education accessible while maintaining an emphasis on practical learning, experienced faculty and student development.

Q5. Where can students apply for Admissions 2026?

Students can obtain programme details and submit admission enquiries through the official website: www.iimtrohtak.com.

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