Admissions Open for Media and Filmmaking Courses at Hansraj College in Collaboration with NRAI School of Mass Communication

New Delhi [India], June 16: In a significant initiative aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, Hansraj College, University of Delhi, in collaboration with NRAI School of Mass Communication, has announced the commencement of admissions for a range of specialized media and communication programs. The courses include a Diploma in Mass Communication, Diploma in Digital Filmmaking, and a Certificate Course in Radio Jockeying and Podcasting. These programs have been designed to provide students with practical skills, industry exposure, and professional competence required to excel in today’s rapidly evolving media and communication landscape.

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The collaboration combines the academic excellence and rich legacy of Hansraj College with the professional expertise of NRAI School of Mass Communication, which has been a pioneer in media education and training for over twenty-five years. The programs aim to prepare students for careers in journalism, digital media, filmmaking, content creation, radio production, podcasting, public relations, advertising, corporate communication, and emerging digital platforms.

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A major highlight of these courses is their strong focus on experiential learning. Students will receive hands-on training through workshops, studio exercises, practical assignments, field projects, and interaction with industry professionals. The curriculum has been carefully developed to ensure that students not only acquire theoretical knowledge but also develop practical skills that are highly valued in the professional world.

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Renowned Bollywood director Nalin Singh, who has directed five Hindi feature films and has been associated with media education for more than twenty-five years, will play an active role in mentoring and guiding students. Over the years, he has conducted workshops and training programs across India and internationally, helping aspiring media professionals understand the realities of the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Nalin Singh said, “The media and entertainment industry is undergoing unprecedented transformation due to digital technology and changing audience preferences. Today’s students require practical exposure, creative thinking, and industry-oriented training to succeed. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide students with opportunities to learn from professionals, work on real projects, and develop the confidence necessary to build successful careers in media and communication.”

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He further added that the future belongs to skilled storytellers, filmmakers, podcasters, journalists, and digital content creators who can effectively communicate across multiple platforms and adapt to emerging technologies.

Speaking about the initiative, Professor Dr. Rama, Principal, Hansraj College, expressed her enthusiasm and support for the collaboration. She stated, “At Hansraj College, we have always believed in providing students with opportunities that extend beyond conventional classroom education. Our collaboration with NRAI School of Mass Communication reflects our commitment to offering skill-based, industry-relevant learning experiences. These programs will help students enhance their communication skills, gain practical exposure, and prepare themselves for rewarding careers in the media and creative industries.”

Professor Dr. Rama further added, “Media and communication have become integral to almost every profession today. By combining academic excellence with professional training, these courses will empower students with the knowledge, confidence, and practical expertise required to thrive in a highly competitive and dynamic environment. We are delighted to partner with NRAI School of Mass Communication in this important educational initiative.”

The collaboration seeks to create a strong platform where students can engage with industry experts, understand current media trends, and gain valuable real-world experience. By integrating academic rigor with practical learning, the programs are expected to produce professionals who are ready to contribute meaningfully to the media and communication sector.

Admissions are now open, and interested students are encouraged to apply at the earliest as seats are limited.

For admissions, eligibility criteria, course details, and the application process, students can apply online through the official admission portal: https://www.nraismc.com/apply/

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