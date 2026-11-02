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Home / Business / ADNOC signs landmark partnership with OpenAI and G42 to integrate frontier AI models for operational and commercial planning in UAE

ADNOC signs landmark partnership with OpenAI and G42 to integrate frontier AI models for operational and commercial planning in UAE

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a partnership with artificial intelligence company OpenAI and technology group G42, becoming the first energy company globally to deploy OpenAI frontier technology.

The agreement formed part of four separate accords witnessed by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, between Abu Dhabi-based entities and OpenAI across government, energy, and investment sectors.

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The development followed a meeting focused on leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to drive innovation across strategic sectors, aligned with the emirate's ambition to position itself as an international center for technological deployment.

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“Witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, ADNOC has signed a landmark partnership with OpenAI and G42, becoming the first energy company globally to deploy OpenAI frontier technology,” ADNOC Group stated on social media platform X.

“Combining advanced AI reasoning with decades of industrial data and human expertise, the partnership will help our teams optimise field master planning and connect operational, capital and commercial decisions, unlocking greater value from reservoir to market,” the group added.

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ADNOC noted that operational authority remains anchored with its personnel under the technical rollout.

“Powered by OpenAI’s GPT models and deployed using in-country inference infrastructure in the UAE, the platform will support our experts, who will retain oversight of consequential decisions,” the statement added. “Another step towards becoming the world’s most technology- and AI-enabled energy company.”

The deployment functions through G42, a subsidiary of Inception42, running OpenAI GPT models on domestic UAE inference infrastructure to link operational and investment planning.

“Abu Dhabi and the UAE are setting a bold, global standard for AI integration across both the public and private sectors to make sure the benefits of AI reach everyone,” Sam Altman, Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, said in a statement.

“We are proud to support the UAE’s ambition, anchored in a shared commitment to safety, accessibility and responsible innovation,” he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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