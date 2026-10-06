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Home / Business / Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Unveils Adobe Was My MBA, Authored by Abhishek Talwar, CEO Of Hexaview Technologies

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Unveils Adobe Was My MBA, Authored by Abhishek Talwar, CEO Of Hexaview Technologies

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ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

New York [US], October 6: In a significant moment that underscores the lasting influence of corporate leadership on entrepreneurship, Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen recently met with Abhishek Talwar, Founder and CEO of Hexaview Technologies, and unveiled his newly released book, Adobe Was My MBA.

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The meeting took place at Adobe's headquarters following a personal invitation from Narayen in response to an email sent by Abhishek requesting a brief meeting and an opportunity to present a signed copy of the book.

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Adobe Was My MBA chronicles Abhishek's professional journey and the leadership principles, business philosophies, and cultural values he absorbed during his time at Adobe before founding Hexaview Technologies. The book reflects how Adobe's customer-centric mindset, long-term strategic thinking, innovation culture, and commitment to ethical leadership shaped Abhishek's entrepreneurial approach.

Speaking about the experience, Abhishek said:

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"Adobe was the last company I worked for before building my own business. The lessons I learned there became foundational to how I think about leadership, culture, innovation, and long-term value creation. Having the opportunity to personally present the book to Shantanu Narayen was both humbling and deeply meaningful."

The meeting carries additional significance as it occurred during Narayen's final quarter as Adobe's Chief Executive Officer before his planned transition to Executive Chair on December 1, marking 19 years since he assumed the CEO role and led Adobe through one of the most successful business transformations in the technology industry.

Founded by Abhishek, Hexaview Technologies has grown into a global technology consulting and digital engineering company serving clients across financial services, wealth management, fintech, healthcare, and enterprise technology sectors. The company has earned recognition for its work in data, AI, cloud, Salesforce, and digital transformation initiatives.

According to Abhishek, the title Adobe Was My MBA is not intended as a metaphor but as a reflection of the practical education he received through observing Adobe's leadership and transformation firsthand.

The unveiling of the book by one of the technology industry's most respected global CEOs represents a unique convergence of mentorship, leadership influence, and entrepreneurial success, highlighting how the impact of great organizations often extends far beyond their own walls.

About Hexaview Technologies

Hexaview Technologies is a global AI, data, and digital engineering company helping enterprises modernize their data estates and accelerate business transformation. The company specializes in Microsoft Fabric, data analytics, AI-powered solutions, cloud engineering, Salesforce, and enterprise modernization.

As organizations navigate the shift toward unified data and AI platforms, Hexaview has made Microsoft Fabric a strategic focus area, helping financial services, wealth management, fintech, and other regulated enterprises consolidate data, streamline analytics, strengthen governance, and build AI-ready foundations.

With a growing Microsoft ecosystem practice, deep expertise in regulated industries, and a vision centered on "AI that acts," Hexaview partners with enterprises to transform fragmented data landscapes into intelligent, decision-ready platforms that drive measurable business outcomes.

Media Contact:

Hexaview Technologies

Marketing & Communications Team

Email: marketing@hexaview.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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