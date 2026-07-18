Adobe Digital Government Index: India Advances Towards an AI-ready Digital Future

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 18: Adobe - the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms -- today released its 2025 Digital Government Index (DGI) for India. The report reveals India's score stands at 58.2, reflecting a transition from foundational digitization toward more integrated, accessible and AI-ready citizen services.

Advertisement

The DGI evaluates how government websites deliver citizen experiences across customer experience, site performance and digital self-service. The 2025 India edition also introduces new assessments of AI readiness and personalization capabilities, reflecting the growing role of AI-powered experiences in public service delivery.

Advertisement

"India's digital government journey is entering a new phase. The focus is no longer just digitizing services, but making them more intuitive, accessible and AI-ready. By improving discoverability, personalization and content quality, ministries can deliver better citizen experiences while ensuring trusted government information remains visible in an AI-first world." said Venu Juvvala, Head, Customer Experience Orchestration business, Adobe India.

Strong digital foundations, new opportunities to elevate citizen experience

Advertisement

India's digital transformation continues to be shaped by initiatives such as Digital India, India Stack and Gati Shakti. While progress varies across ministries, mobile experience improved by 1.1%, reflecting India's mobile-first approach and the growing adoption of platforms such as UMANG and DigiLocker. Customer Experience declined 3.7%, highlighting opportunities to strengthen accessibility, readability and overall usability.

Personalization in focus: Driving more relevant citizen journeys

Personalization scores ranged from 50 to 81.5, with leading ministries ranking among the strongest performers across Asia Pacific. The report found stronger capabilities in areas such as services, updates and login experiences, enabled by Digital India initiatives including Aadhaar, UMANG and DigiLocker. The Ministry of Railways demonstrated moderate to high levels of personalization across citizen journey stages, including through its voice-enabled virtual assistant, Disha 2.0, which supports AI-powered ticketing in multiple languages and provides context-aware responses.

Digital self-service gains momentum

Digital Self-Service was the strongest-performing dimension, improving 2% to 62.2, driven primarily by advances in multilingual access and language translation. The report also highlights how Indian Railways has integrated Bhashini, the national AI-powered language platform, to support conversational chatbots that help citizens navigate services and enquiries across Indian languages.

Despite these gains, accessibility and readability remain areas for improvement. Accessibility declined 4.1%, while readability dropped 23.7%, underscoring the need to simplify content, improve structure and embed accessibility checks into design, content and engineering workflows.

AI readiness: A new benchmark for digital government

The report also introduces AI readiness as a new benchmark, reflecting the growing role of generative AI, AI-powered search and digital assistants in how citizens access information with assessed ministries scoring between 51.1 and 73.1. While official government websites demonstrate strong trust and authority, improvements in technical structure and discoverability will help ensure reliable public information remains visible in AI-powered search and digital assistants. Personalization scores ranged from 50 to 81.5, with leading ministries ranking among the strongest performers across Asia Pacific.

More about the Adobe Digital Government Index methodology

To provide a holistic view of current digital performance and future readiness, the analysis combined user testing, third-party technical audits and content assessments. The 2025 Digital Government Index for India assessed the official websites of the following Government of India ministries: Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Ministry of Tourism.

About Adobe

Adobe is empowering everyone to create. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)