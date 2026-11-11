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Home / Business / Adobe, Google expand AI partnership across creative tools

Adobe, Google expand AI partnership across creative tools

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ANI
Updated At : 02:07 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Adobe and Google on Wednesday announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to integrate Google's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models into Adobe's creative and productivity tools, including Photoshop, Acrobat, Premiere and Adobe Express.

The partnership, announced at Adobe MAX, will also bring Adobe's tools to Google's platforms, including Gmail, Google Drive, Gemini, Gemini Enterprise and AI Mode in Google Search.

According to a joint press release, "Google's latest imaging and video models will come to Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere, and Adobe Express, and Google's family of Gemini models will help power AI capabilities in Acrobat."

Anil Chakravarthy, President and incoming CEO of Adobe, said, "Our expanded partnership combines Google's frontier AI with Adobe's industry-leading creative and productivity tools at global scale, enabling us to deliver differentiated experiences and bring Adobe's innovations to more people across Adobe and Google products."

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As part of the agreement, Adobe Acrobat will become available through Google Workspace, allowing users to access its PDF editing capabilities directly from Gmail and Google Drive.

Adobe will also integrate Google's AI models into Acrobat to help users edit PDFs through conversational commands, understand documents and create presentations and reports.

The companies will further expand Adobe's existing integrations with Gemini and Gemini Enterprise, allowing users to enhance images, customise designs and work with PDFs within AI conversations.

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Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said, "By further connecting our respective platforms, we are giving creators and enterprise teams a powerful, integrated environment to turn their ideas into high-impact content."

Meanwhile, Adobe and Google DeepMind will collaborate to develop new AI-powered image editing capabilities, beginning with Photoshop.

The companies are exploring technology that could enable near-real-time image editing through text prompts, allowing users to make changes and choose between different versions of images.

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The expanded agreement builds on the companies' existing collaboration across AI, creative software and digital productivity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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