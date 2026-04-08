Adrenalin Launches WageSync™ to help Enterprises accelerate Labour Code Readiness with a Platform-Led Managed Services

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8: Adrenalin, a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) and payroll solutions provider, today announced the launch of WageSync™ (https://wagesync.ai), a platform-led managed services offering designed to help enterprises operationalize labour code-driven wage and compensation changes with greater speed, structure, and control. India's four new labour codes were brought into effect on 21 November 2025, increasing the urgency for enterprises to translate policy interpretation into operational readiness.

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Enterprises are increasingly moving beyond regulatory interpretation toward execution. However, translating policy into payroll-ready structures remains complex, with implications across payroll processing, statutory compliance, cost structures, provisioning, internal controls and employee communications - making labour code readiness a shared CHRO-CFO agenda. Most enterprises rely on spreadsheets and manual processes to estimate business impact. These approaches often lead to fragmented assumptions, computation errors, slower decision cycles, and limited confidence in execution.

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WageSync™ addresses this gap through a structured, system-led approach. It combines Adrenalin's platform-led simulation environment with a managed services layer delivered by Adrenalin experts working closely with HR, Finance, Payroll, and leadership teams. The objective is to help enterprises assess their current structures, model alternatives, evaluate statutory and financial impact, align decision-makers, and finalize execution-ready outputs. Where needed, Adrenalin can also partner with specialized compliance experts and consulting firms to support customers on specific interpretation or advisory requirements, while maintaining a single accountable execution framework.

A Four-Stage Model for Execution Readiness

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WageSync™ follows a four-stage execution framework designed for real-world delivery.

Assess: Review current wage structures, policy assumptions, employee cohorts, and compliance gaps to establish a clear baseline and identify areas requiring redesign.

Analyse: Run wage-structure simulations, validate 50% rule scenarios, assess deemed wage implications, and estimate downstream impact across financial, tax, statutory, and payroll dimensions before arriving at a final recommendation.

Align: Enable CHROs, CFOs, HR, Payroll, and Finance stakeholders to review structured outputs, compare scenarios with compliance dashboards, understand exceptions, and finalize decisions with better visibility.

Activate: Finalize implementation-ready inputs, including revised wage structures, governance checkpoints, revised appointment letters, and payroll-readiness outputs needed for rollout.

Srinivasa Bharathy, Managing Director and CEO, Adrenalin eSystems , said, "Labour code readiness cannot be handled through spreadsheet-led estimation alone. Enterprises need a more reliable way to assess impact, model alternatives, validate outcomes, and move toward implementation with confidence. WageSync™brings together a platform-led managed services approach that helps CHROs and CFOs navigate this transition with greater clarity, stronger governance, and execution-ready outputs. Our goal is to help customers move from interpretation to action in a way that is practical, auditable, and business-aligned."

WageSync™ reflects Adrenalin's commitment to solving complex HR and payroll transformation challenges for CHROs & CFOs through a combination of technology, domain expertise, and execution focus. The offering is designed to give enterprises a more reliable way to assess impact, align stakeholders, and activate change with confidence.

To learn more or request a WageSync™ readiness assessment, visit www.wagesync.ai

About Adrenalin

Adrenalin is a global Human Capital Management (HCM) platform serving 2,000+ enterprises across 70+ countries and empowering connected talent journeys for over 3 million employees. Designed for enterprise scale, the platform unifies Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Talent Operations, Talent Remuneration (Global Payroll across 40+ countries) & Talent Engagement in a single system.

With faster time-to-value, deeper configurability, and an intuitive UX, Adrenalin enables HR leaders to leverage intelligent automation and native AI agents to digitalize HR processes, enhance compliance, and accelerate decisions for business impact. By connecting talent data across the employee lifecycle, the platform helps organisations deliver consistent, compelling employee experiences worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.myadrenalin.com/.

For media-related enquiries, please contact:

Prakash Ramnath

Adrenalin eSystems Ltd

Mob: +91 98840 11130

Email: prakash.ramnath@myadrenalin.com

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