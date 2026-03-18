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New Delhi [India], March 18: The 15th edition of ad:tech New Delhi opened today at Yashobhoomi, bringing together leaders from across marketing, media, advertising, and technology to examine how artificial intelligence, evolving data ecosystems, and changing consumer behaviour are reshaping the future of marketing.

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Held under the theme "The Bold Front," the conference set the stage for conversations around a rapidly transforming industry where human creativity and intelligent technology are converging to redefine how brands connect with audiences.

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Reflecting on the broader momentum at "The Bold Front," Jaswant Singh, Country Managing Director, ad:tech India, noted how the conference captures the strategic pivot taking place across marketing today: "Consumer expectations are changing faster than ever, and brands must respond with intelligence and agility. At ad:tech New Delhi 2026, we are discussing how AI, data, and programmatic media can help organisations understand audiences more deeply and deliver relevant experiences. Success is now defined not only by reach but by the trust and value a brand creates at every touchpoint. Companies are exploring how to combine creativity with insight to foster stronger engagement. Creativity and human judgement remain essential, but technology is amplifying their reach. This is how the industry can build both growth and resilience for the future."

Over the past 15 years, ad:tech New Delhi has emerged as one of India's most influential platforms for marketing innovation, enabling industry leaders to exchange ideas, explore new technologies, and navigate the evolving digital ecosystem.

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At the 2026 edition, the expo hall was buzzing with energy. Over 70 companies, along with their experts and brand teams, demonstrated the latest innovation in AI, programmatic advertising, martech, data intelligence, and digital media solutions. Attendees also engaged in partner sessions by Google, Amazon, Magnite, and Click2Commission, gaining practical insights on platform strategies, publisher success, and emerging trends. Playful activations like Jenga, Tetris, and table tennis brought a fun, engaging dimension to the experience.

With participation from global tech companies, agencies, publishers, and marketing leaders, the scale and diversity of the event highlight the rapid growth and dynamism of India's marketing technology ecosystem.

Exploring "The Bold Front" of Marketing

Across three stages- VISION, LIVE, and DEEP DIVE- Day 1 explored how marketing leadership is evolving as the industry moves from experimentation with AI toward deeper integration across the marketing stack.

The opening keynote, delivered by Jamie Jouning, Global Head of Advertising, The Economist, highlighted the importance of smarter systems in an AI-driven environment:

"We're operating in a world of constant uncertainty, where AI is accelerating, but adoption remains uneven. Success won't come from moving fastest, but from designing the smartest systems and making sharper choices about what truly matters."

Sessions throughout the day examined AI-powered programmatic advertising, media buying, connected TV, search, generative AI in marketing workflows, and the evolving role of creators and youth culture. Speakers highlighted how AI is not replacing creative thinking, but expanding possibilities for experimentation and innovation. Panels also addressed ethical AI, transparency, and building consumer trust in automated systems.

Practical Insights and Emerging Trends

Creativity in the age of intelligent technology was another central theme, with speakers highlighting how AI is not replacing creative thinking but expanding the possibilities for experimentation and innovation in storytelling. David Shing, aka Digital Prophet, emphasized this evolving dynamic:

"Design has continually evolved with technology. From the shift from paper-led creativity to desktop publishing, each disruption has redefined the role of the creator. Today, AI marks the next inflection point, where it almost feels as though technology can anticipate our intent. As we express ideas, systems are increasingly able to translate them into outputs in real time, blurring the line between imagination and execution."

Discussions explored hybrid operating models where human expertise works alongside AI-driven systems, as well as the growth of connected TV and quick commerce. Speakers emphasized that effective marketing in 2026 requires balancing speed and scale with intelligence, simplification, and data-driven decision-making.

"Television is far from stagnant; it is evolving through a hybrid model that blends the strengths of linear with the precision of digital. This synergy between scale and performance is redefining how marketers approach media investments today," said Prasad Sanagavarapu, Invidi, summarising insights from the day's media sessions.

The afternoon sessions further examined AI-native operating models, content as a core currency, commerce acceleration, and the rise of intelligent search, showcasing how marketing leaders are translating technological transformation into business growth.

Consumer behaviour in the age of AI was highlighted by Paul D'Arcy, Moloco:

"Technology is moving faster than ever, and the 2026 AI Disruption Index makes one thing clear: if your value proposition is purely transactional, you are vulnerable. The only true defense against AI disintermediation is the strength of your customer relationship. When disruption is high, trust is the only currency that doesn't devalue."

The Conversation Continues

By the close of Day 1, a clear theme had emerged across discussions: artificial intelligence is no longer simply enhancing marketing tools. In fact, it is reshaping the entire operating system of the industry.

From programmatic infrastructure and AI-powered creativity to connected TV, quick commerce, and intelligent search, marketers at ad:tech New Delhi 2026 are exploring how to navigate this new frontier where human insight and machine intelligence work together.

The day concluded with the ad:tech Honours Awards, celebrating the organisations and innovators pushing the boundaries of marketing technology.

With one more day of discussions, showcases, and networking ahead, ad:tech New Delhi 2026 continues to bring the industry together to explore what lies beyond today's digital frontier.

About ad:tech

ad:tech New Delhi is part of the Comexposium Group, one of the world's leading event organisers, hosting 150+ B2C and B2B events across industries including IT, security, digital, high-tech, and more. Comexposium operates in 23+ global economic growth zones, bringing together over 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors worldwide.

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