Adv. Ashish Shelar Inaugurates First Milestone of Bandra Bay Transformation with Godrej Properties and RC Group

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], October 15: Adv. Ashish Shelar, Hon'ble Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, and MLA, Bandra West, today inaugurated the newly developed pedestrian corridor along LK Mehta Marg. Developed by Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) (BSE: GODREJPROP) and RC Group in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it is the first completed public infrastructure project under the Bandra Bay Beautification Initiative.

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Designed to enhance pedestrian safety, ease movement and make Bandra Bay a more welcoming, walkable and vibrant address for Mumbai, the corridor is the first step in a larger plan for the bay's edge. This plan will add a green promenade, open lawns, a pet park, a quiet reading zone and an amphitheatre. A mini golf course and a sports and activity zone are planned for the next phase.

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Adv. Ashish Shelar, MLA, said, "Bandra Bay holds a special place at the very heart of Mumbai. Inaugurating this new pedestrian corridor - adorned with beautiful trees and lush greenery along LK Mehta Marg - is a meaningful step toward making our iconic waterfront accessible to all citizens.

"This is just Phase 1 of our vision. In Phase 2, we will connect LK Mehta Marg directly to the waterfront, bringing a host of thoughtful public amenities along the way. A public space truly succeeds when the community embraces it, and I invite everyone to come, walk and experience it.

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"My sincere gratitude to the BMC, Godrej Properties, RC Group, MSRDC and the Mumbai Police for their hard work and collaboration in bringing this vision to life safely and seamlessly. Bandra has always been one of our city's most vibrant neighbourhoods, and this milestone sets the foundation for a lasting legacy at Bandra Bay."

To celebrate the inauguration, the corridor came alive with a morning of community wellness by the sea, with families and children joining in. Visitors pedalled stationary cycles that lit up with every turn, took on a walking challenge along the waterfront, and joined an open-format Zumba session and a gentle yoga class that ended on a calm note. They also tried face painting, pottery and diya painting, enjoyed healthy bowls and seasonal fruit juices, and recorded their mood on an emotion tracker at the start and end of their visit. For those hours, the street became an extension of the bay, a place to move, play and pause with the sea as the backdrop.

Amitesh Shah, CEO, Mumbai MMR Region, Godrej Properties, said, "For us, creating great neighbourhoods goes beyond the homes we build; it extends to the streets and public spaces people share. Bandra Bay is one of Mumbai's most loved stretches of waterfront, and we are proud to partner with BMC and RC Group to make it more accessible for the community. Today's inauguration is a first step, and we are committed to seeing the larger plan through."

Anup Singh, Head - Design & Regulatory, RC Group, said, "This stepping stone reflects the power of public-private and community collaboration in creating infrastructure that benefits the wider community. The inauguration of this corridor marks the beginning of a larger journey for Bandra Bay. Our shared vision has been to create a waterfront destination that balances accessibility and community engagement, and this brings it one step closer to reality."

About Godrej Properties Limited:

At Godrej Properties, we are driven by a singular purpose: crafting joy. Over 1,00,000 families have found a home with us, making us India's largest residential developer by both the value and volume of homes sold. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we combine a 129-year legacy of trust and excellence with a forward-looking vision to shape the future of urban India.

Our approach is anchored in thoughtful design, sustainability, thriving communities, and uncompromising quality. As of December 2025, we were ranked the number one real estate company worldwide on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

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