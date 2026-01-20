Advait Energy Transitions Limited Commences Trading on the National Stock Exchange

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 20: Advait Energy Transitions Limited today announced the commencement of trading of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The listing follows the Company's transition from the BSE SME platform to the Main Board of the Bombay Stock Exchange in July 2023 and represents the next phase in its engagement with India's capital markets.

The National Stock Exchange listing reflects Advait's operating scale, consistent execution, and the expanding scope of its activities across power transmission and energy transition sectors. The move aligns with the Company's evolution into a diversified infrastructure and clean-energy platform serving India's long-term development priorities.

Business Evolution and Core Operations

Advait Energy Transitions Limited began operations in the power transmission domain, focusing on product manufacturing, solutions delivery, and installation services. Over time, the Company expanded into turnkey EPC solutions supporting critical national transmission infrastructure.

In 2023, Advait entered the energy transition space, marking a strategic expansion into new and renewable energy product manufacturing and installation through its subsidiary, Advait Greenergy Private Limited. This step reinforced the Company's commitment to building advanced energy solutions under the "Make in India" framework and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities across emerging clean-energy value chains.

The Company's transmission business continues to provide operational stability and scale, supported by engineering depth and execution expertise, while its multi-integrated manufacturing capacity is currently under development and expected to further strengthen operational efficiencies upon completion.

Alongside its core transmission operations, Advait has made focused investments in clean-energy segments aligned with India's long-term energy transition goals. These include green hydrogen, electrolyser manufacturing, renewable energy EPC, and battery energy storage systems, manufacturing and EPC.

The commissioning of India's first operational green hydrogen microgrid marked a significant step in translating energy transition concepts into on-ground execution. Ongoing industrial-scale initiatives highlight the Company's emphasis on scalable, economically viable clean-energy solutions.

Financial Discipline and Organisational Focus

Financial discipline remains central to Advait's strategy. The Company continues to focus on return optimisation, balance sheet prudence, and revenue visibility through a growing order book. As operations scale, Advait is placing equal importance on organisational systems, capability building, and human capital, reinforcing its long-term institutional approach to growth.

The NSE listing represents an alignment between Advait's operating maturity and its capital market presence. It provides enhanced visibility and access to long-term investors who view infrastructure, manufacturing, and the energy transition as multi-decade opportunities. The Company views this milestone as part of a measured and transparent growth journey focused on sustainable value creation.

Commenting on the listing, Rutvi Sheth, Head of Strategy, Advait Energy Transitions Limited, said:

"The NSE listing reflects the evolution of Advait as a scaled and diversified energy transition platform. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, prudent capital stewardship, and building long-term capability as we contribute to India's energy future."

Advait Energy Transitions Limited

Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives

Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL) is a publicly listed infrastructure and renewable energy company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Established in 2010, AETL has executed 450+ power transmission, substation, and telecom projects across 45+ countries, backed by strong in-house manufacturing and EPC expertise. Since its 2023 rebranding, the company has rapidly expanded into renewable energy, BESS, and green hydrogen technologies, integrating innovation across the entire energy value chain. With a focus on sustainability, reliability, and engineering excellence, AETL stands as a decisive force in powering India's clean energy transition, truly living its motto: Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives.

Contact: Rutvi Sheth Kundalia, rutvi.sheth@advaitgroup.co.in, +91 6354 894612

