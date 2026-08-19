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Home / Business / Advanced Impactor's AI-Powered Cricket Performance Intelligence App Now Live on iOS and Android

Advanced Impactor's AI-Powered Cricket Performance Intelligence App Now Live on iOS and Android

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ANI
Updated At : 07:53 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 19: Advanced Impactor, a global sports-tech startup, announced the official public launch of its AI-powered cricket performance intelligence platform, now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in India and the UK, with plans to expand to further markets in the coming months.

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The launch follows a beta phase that began in April 2026 and drew 500+ users across India, the UK, the US, Australia and the Middle East, including a confirmed multi-year partnership with English county Oxfordshire. The app is now open to all players, parents and coaches in India and the UK, the company's first two markets for public launch.

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The platform uses a single smartphone camera to capture a full batting or bowling session, generating an AI report covering shot classification, footwork, biomechanics, pace, line and length, and pitch maps, with much of the processing handled on-device for a fast turnaround. Users can also upload previously recorded videos including footage not captured on the app for the same AI-powered analysis, giving players and coaches flexibility beyond live, in-app recording.

Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of Advanced Impactor, said: "This app was born from a simple problem I experienced as a cricket parent, standing behind my son at practice nets and having no way to actually make him visualise what needed to change."

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Sharma added that affordability has been core to the platform since the start: "Grassroots players were never an afterthought for us, it was the target market from day one."

He also highlighted the app's design for markets like India, where rural connectivity now outpaces urban: "Open the application, follow the markers, tap to record, and it guides you on where to place the phone, you don't need anyone else there."

Looking ahead, Sharma said the public launch will be followed by CoachPro, an academy and player-management system now in development for academies and state or county cricket bodies, alongside the existing subscription model for individual players, parents and coaches.

Advanced Impactor has launched publicly in India and the UK, with India expected to remain its largest market as the country's sports-technology sector continues to expand. The company plans to extend the app to further cricketing markets, including the US, Australia and the Middle East, in subsequent phases.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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