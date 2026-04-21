Advanced Industrial Pumping Solutions by Shakti Pumps Take Center Stage at Plumbex India 2026

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21: Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of energy-efficient and sustainable pumping solutions, successfully showcased its advanced range of industrial pumping solutions at Plumbex India 2026, held from April 16-18 at BIEC, Bengaluru.

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At the event, the company presented its comprehensive portfolio of high-efficiency industrial pumping solutions, engineered for durability, performance, and energy savings. Designed in compliance with key regulatory frameworks such as the National Building Code (NBC), BATH standards, and the Uniform Illustrated Plumbing Code of India (UIPC-I), these solutions cater to the evolving needs of modern infrastructure and water management systems.

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Shakti Pumps highlighted its expertise across a wide range of industries including food & beverages, hospitality, mobility, OEM & industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and textiles. Its advanced stainless steel submersible pumps, centrifugal pumps, and customized pumping systems demonstrated the company's capability to deliver reliable and application-specific solutions across diverse sectors.

Throughout the event, the company's team engaged with visitors to showcase innovative technologies, discuss efficient water management practices, and offer tailored solutions for complex industrial requirements. These interactions reinforced Shakti Pumps' commitment to delivering not just products, but end-to-end pumping solutions aligned with industry needs.

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Mr. Ramesh Patidar, Managing Director, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, said, 'Plumbex India has been an excellent platform to connect with industry stakeholders and showcase our advanced pumping solutions. At Shakti Pumps, we remain focused on delivering high-performance, energy-efficient, and sustainable technologies that support modern infrastructure and responsible water management. Our participation reflects our commitment to innovation and to contributing meaningfully to India's evolving industrial ecosystem.'"

The three-day exhibition brought together key stakeholders from the plumbing, infrastructure, and water management sectors, providing a dynamic platform for industry collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange. Shakti Pumps' participation drew significant interest from industry professionals, consultants, and business partners.

The company's successful participation further strengthens its position in the industrial and infrastructure segment, while reinforcing its focus on expanding its footprint across key sectors. With increasing demand for efficient and sustainable water management systems, Shakti Pumps is well-positioned to support India's transition towards smarter and future-ready infrastructure.

About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited : With operations spanning 100+ countries and over four decades of industry leadership, Shakti Pumps stands at the forefront of sustainable and high-performance pumping solutions. The company offers 1200+ product variants, backed by 16+ technology patents and 30+ global certifications, reflecting a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability. From solar-powered innovations tostainless steel durability, Shakti Pumps continues to build not just pumps, but a more sustainable future.

For more information visit - https://shaktipumps.com/

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