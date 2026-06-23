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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 23: As India intensifies its efforts towards cervical cancer prevention through greater awareness and early intervention, creating informed communities has emerged as a national priority.

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Supporting the vision at the grassroots level, M3M Foundation, in collaboration with the Health Department, Haryana, has been driving an extensive HPV awareness campaign across Tauru Block in Nuh district to promote cervical cancer prevention and encourage HPV vaccination among 14-year-old girls.

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Taking a pioneering approach towards health communication, M3M Foundation became one of the first CSR organisations in Haryana to design and deploy dedicated HPV awareness Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials, developed by SYImpact Consulting. These innovative tools, including interactive Snake & Ladder and Ludo games, flip books, quiz cards, HPV awareness songs, informative reels and AI-powered storytelling modules, have helped make conversations around preventive healthcare more engaging and accessible.

What began as an awareness initiative has now translated into meaningful action. Through sustained mobilisation and community engagement, the campaign has facilitated the vaccination of more than 600 adolescent girls, surpassing its initial targets.

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Spread across 84 villages and 54 Gram Panchayats of Tauru Block, including M.P. Ahir, Rathiwas, Khori Kalan, Charora, Padheni, Kalwari, Jaurasi, Shikarpur, Raheri, Chahalka and Jafrabad, among several others, the initiative has conducted over 90 awareness sessions and reached more than 60 government schools. More than 3,000 stakeholders, including school children, mothers, teachers, ASHA workers, health officials and community members, have been mobilised through the campaign.

At the beginning of the initiative, misinformation and social apprehensions posed significant challenges. Concerns regarding infertility, fears of adverse side effects, misleading narratives on social media and religious misconceptions often influenced community perceptions surrounding HPV vaccination.

However, continuous engagement and open dialogue gradually helped build trust among families. While some community members remained hesitant, many others responded positively after understanding the importance of cervical cancer prevention and early vaccination.

Dr. Nihal Singh Solanki, Senior Medical Officer, CHC Tauru, Haryana said, "Community awareness is key to the success of preventive healthcare initiatives. Our collaboration with M3M Foundation has helped strengthen acceptance of HPV vaccination and reach families more effectively at the grassroots level."

Sharing the experience, one of the beneficiary said, "Initially, we had many doubts after hearing different things from people and social media. But after attending the awareness session, we understood why the vaccine is important. After getting vaccinated, I feel more confident and now encourage other girls to learn about it and make informed decisions for their health."

Their stories reflect a larger shift taking place across communities, where awareness and dialogue are helping families move beyond fear and make informed healthcare decisions for their daughters.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, "Inspired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of preventive healthcare, we are committed to ensuring that girls in underserved communities receive the right information and access to timely healthcare. Awareness has the power to transform communities and secure a healthier future for the next generation."

Through its continued partnership with the Health Department, Haryana, M3M Foundation remains committed to strengthening community health systems and ensuring that awareness translates into action, protecting the health and future of young girls across underserved communities.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

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