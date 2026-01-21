AdvantageClub.ai Opens Nominations for the 4th Edition of the 100 Most Admired Women Awards 2026

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 21: AdvantageClub.ai, a leading AI-powered employee engagement, rewards, and wellness platform, has officially opened nominations for the 4th edition of the MAW (Most Admired Women) Awards. The search is now underway to recognize 100 exceptional women HR leaders whose contributions are reshaping the future of work.

The MAW Awards celebrate women across industries who are driving innovation in HR practices, championing inclusive workplace cultures, and leading impactful initiatives that elevate employee experience, well-being, talent development, and organisational transformation.

Nominations for the 2026 Most Admired Women (MAW) Awards are now live and will remain open until February 15, 2026. Celebrating excellence across four distinct categories- Leaders, Pioneers, Champions, and Achievers--the award invites women HR professionals to submit nominations immediately via a short nomination form. Peer nominations are also active, encouraging the community to recognise professionals making a meaningful impact in the HR ecosystem.

Building on the success of its three previous editions, the MAW Awards continue to spotlight global women HR leaders whose visionary influence spans organisations of every scale. In an era marked by rapid digital transformation and evolving work models, the awards highlight the pivotal role women play in driving organisational success and building future-ready workplaces.

The previous edition of the MAW Awards featured winners from leading organisations, including Concentrix, HCL, Hexaware, Tech Mahindra, Teleperformance & more. By honouring these professionals, the awards reflect a shift toward more inclusive, high-impact HR practices. These leaders are not merely managing talent; they are architecting organisational change and fostering resilience across some of the world's most influential enterprises.

Commenting on the launch, Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO and Co-founder of AdvantageClub.ai, said, "We are proud to invite nominations for the fourth edition of the MAW Awards to honour women HR leaders who are empowering workforces, nurturing talent, and innovating for a better world of work. These awards are more than recognition; they celebrate the courage, creativity, and commitment that inspire the HR community and beyond."

The nomination process is currently open to women HR professionals across all sectors, including startups, mid-sized organisations, and global enterprises. Each submission will undergo rigorous evaluation by a distinguished jury panel, with a focus on leadership impact, pioneering innovation, employee-centric initiatives, and sustained contributions to the HR profession.

Key Dates:

* Nomination Deadline: February 15, 2026

* Final winners announced: March 8, 2026

The MAW Awards serve as a platform to recognise, inspire, and celebrate women whose contributions are profoundly shaping the future of work. To submit a nomination today, visit: (maw.advantageclub.ai/awards_nominate)

About AdvantageClub.ai

AdvantageClub.ai is a global AI-powered employee engagement, rewards, and wellness platform with offerings like rewards & recognition, wellness solutions including OPD plans, Annual health checkup, wellness challenges, sales incentive automation, flexible benefits, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement by digitizing the company's R&R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness. AdvantageClub.ai has over 15 million users, with presence in over 100+ countries, 1200+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai is the brainchild of UCLA postgraduates, Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub.ai has an impressive client portfolio featuring Air India, Biocon, Concentrix, HCL, Hexaware, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Teleperformance, and many more.

