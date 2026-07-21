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Home / Business / Advit Jewels Delivers Strong FY26 Growth with 33.68% YoY Rise in Income and 35.56% YoY Increase in Net Profit

Advit Jewels Delivers Strong FY26 Growth with 33.68% YoY Rise in Income and 35.56% YoY Increase in Net Profit

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 21: Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO, BSE: 544803), one of India's leading manufacturers of traditional and contemporary handcrafted jewellery, specializing in Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded Jewellery, has reported its Audited financial results for Q4 & FY26.

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Key Financial Highlights

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Key Financial Highlights - FY26

- Total Income of ₹16,703 Lakhs, YoY growth of 34%

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- EBITDA of ₹4,924 Lakhs, YoY growth of 33%

- EBITDA Margin of 29.48%

- Net Profit of ₹3,439 Lakhs, YoY growth of 36%

- Net Profit Margin of 20.59%, YoY growth of 29 BPS

- EPS of ₹10.74, YoY growth of 36%

Key Financial Highlights - Q4 FY26

- Total Income of ₹4,323 Lakhs

- EBITDA of ₹1,256 Lakhs

- EBITDA Margin of 29.04%

- Net Profit of ₹874 Lakhs

- Net Profit Margin of 20.22%

- EPS of ₹2.79

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Nitin Gilara, Chairman & Managing Director of Advit Jewels Limited, said: "FY26 has been a landmark year for Advit Jewels as we delivered robust financial performance while achieving a significant milestone with the successful listing of our equity shares on the NSE and BSE on July 01, 2026. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in our growth journey and reflects the trust placed in us by our investors and stakeholders.

During FY26, our Total Income increased by 33.68% to ₹16,702.56 Lakhs, while EBITDA grew by 32.52% to ₹4,923.80 Lakhs. Net Profit rose by 35.56% to ₹3,438.79 Lakhs, demonstrating the strength of our integrated business model, operational efficiency, and disciplined execution. We also maintained healthy profitability, with an EBITDA Margin of 29.48% and Net Profit Margin of 20.59%, despite a dynamic market environment.

Our focus on design-led innovation, superior craftsmanship, and customer-centric product offerings continues to strengthen our position in the premium jewellery segment. Backed by a legacy of over a century, we remain committed to expanding our market presence, enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders. We are confident that the growing shift towards organised jewellery players and increasing demand for premium handcrafted jewellery will continue to support our long-term growth trajectory."

About Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO)

Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO) is one of India's leading manufacturers of traditional and contemporary handcrafted jewellery, specializing in Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded Jewellery. With a family legacy dating back to 1921, the Company operates an integrated manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and serves a wide network of jewellery retailers, wholesalers, and customers across India through its design-led and quality-focused approach.

The Company follows an integrated business model encompassing in-house design, manufacturing, stone setting, polishing, and quality control, enabling superior craftsmanship and timely delivery. Its diverse product portfolio includes bridal, antique, traditional, and customized jewellery, catering to evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

Backed by a strong manufacturing infrastructure with an installed capacity of 400 kg of gold jewellery annually, Advit Jewels combines skilled craftsmanship with modern manufacturing processes to deliver premium-quality jewellery. The Company continues to strengthen its presence across domestic markets while exploring opportunities to expand its footprint in international markets.

On July 01, 2026, Advit Jewels Limited achieved a significant milestone with the successful listing of its equity shares on the NSE and BSE, marking the beginning of a new growth chapter and reinforcing its commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

With a strong focus on innovation, product excellence, operational efficiency, and customer relationships, Advit Jewels is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in India's organized jewellery industry while continuing its legacy of craftsmanship and trust.

In FY26, Advit Jewels Limited reported Total Income of ₹ 16,702.56 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 4,923.80 Lakhs, and a Net profit of ₹ 3,438.79 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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