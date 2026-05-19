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Home / Business / Advocate Eesha Agarwal Named National Women Working President During 9th Foundation Day Jalosh Melava Event

Advocate Eesha Agarwal Named National Women Working President During 9th Foundation Day Jalosh Melava Event

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ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM May 19, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: On the historic occasion of the 9th Grand Foundation Day and JaloshMelava of the Nav Bhartiya Shiv Vahatuk Sanghatana, Advocate Eesha Agarwal was appointedto the distinguished position of National Women Working President of the organisation. Thisprestigious appointment was conferred by Union Minister Shri Ramdas Athawale, Haji ArafatShaikh, and other esteemed dignitaries.

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This momentous occasion is seen as a significant step not merely in assuming a position ofresponsibility, but in amplifying the voices of millions of hardworking families associated with thetransport sector -- furthering the cause of women empowerment and the national interest.

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Statement from Advocate Isha Agarwal

"This appointment is not a symbol of power for me -- it is a medium of service. My purpose is to strengthen every woman's voice, protect the dignity of every worker, and work with dedication for the rights of every section of society. The trust placed in me by the organisation's senior leadership, office-bearers and workers inspires me to move forward with greater resolve, loyalty and commitment on the path of national service."

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-- Advocate Eesha Agarwal, National Women Working President

About the Event

The grand programme of Nav Bhartiya Shiv Vahatuk Sanghatana served as a symbol of theorganisation' s unity, social commitment and its unwavering resolve toward public welfare.Distinguished guests present at the event described Advocate Isha Agarwal's appointment as aninspiring initiative in the direction of strengthening women's leadership.

Her new responsibility is expected to infuse fresh energy into the organisation's women's leadership,while playing a pivotal role in providing new direction to social justice, women's rights, and theinterests of the transport community

https://www.instagram.com/eeshaagrawalofficial?igsh=ZWM3ZGNiaDBna3Ji

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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