Advocate Nageshwar Rao Pujari Honoured by London Book of World Records as World’s First 'Psylawgist

Hyderabad, India, 19 August, 2026: Renowned legal expert and Founder & CEO of Disha Law Firm, Advocate Nageshwar Rao Pujari, has achieved rare international acclaim by receiving a Certificate of Appreciation from the prestigious London Book of World Records. The international body officially recognized him as the World’s First ‘Psylawgist’ and India’s leading matrimonial legal luminary for his pioneering contributions to domestic dispute resolution and the broader legal fraternity.

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Over a distinguished 14-year legal career, Advocate Nageshwar Rao Pujari has filed and resolved a record-breaking 5,160 divorce cases across various courts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and throughout India, earning him the historic moniker ‘Divorce King’. Beyond conventional legal representation, he pioneered the innovative discipline of ‘Psylawgist,’ which seamlessly integrates deep legal knowledge with psychological strategies to navigate complex marital and family disputes with sensitivity and efficiency.

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Having built the largest matrimonial law practice across the Telugu states, Advocate Pujari has played a pivotal role in mentoring the next generation of legal professionals, having trained over 1,000 junior advocates. Today, his firm directly employs 100 junior advocates while managing an active network of more than 150 associate lawyers throughout Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

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Expanding his footprint internationally, he established overseas offices in the USA, UK, and Dubai, thereby setting new global benchmarks for cross-border NRI matrimonial dispute resolution. The official citation (Certificate No: LBOWRE6020129) was issued by Dr. Ivan Gacina, European Union Head (Republic of Croatia), and Dr. Avinash D. Sakunde, International Chairman (India), honoring his enduring impact on human inspiration and global legal excellence.

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