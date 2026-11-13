Advocate V.K. Dubey, Pride of Pratapgarh, Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Presents Radha-Krishna Idol and Extends New Year Greetings

Son of Purebasan Village in Patti Tehsil Brings Pride to Pratapgarh Through His Achievements; Carries Forward the Social Service Values of His Father, Om Prakash Dubey

Ahmedabad: Advocate Vinay Kumar Dubey (V.K. Dubey), Chairman of VKDL Group and a distinguished legal professional, met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah at his residence in Ahmedabad. During the courtesy meeting, he presented a beautiful idol of Lord Radha-Krishna to the Union Minister and extended his heartfelt New Year greetings, wishing the nation peace, prosperity, harmony and continued progress.

Hailing from Purebasan village in Patti Tehsil of Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, V.K. Dubey has established his identity across major cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. His journey from his native village to the national stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for the people of Pratapgarh. He continues to carry forward the values of social service and public welfare inherited from his father, Shri Om Prakash Dubey, a well-known social worker.

V.K. Dubey is the Chairman of VKDL Group, Chairman of VKDL NPA Advisory Council and CMD of NPA Bazaar Private Limited. He is actively associated with legal services, banking and financial consultancy, NPA resolution, loan restructuring and corporate advisory.

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He has also served as a former member of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and as a Special Executive Officer appointed by the Maharashtra Government.

Alongside his professional responsibilities, he remains actively involved in social welfare, education, employment opportunities, youth empowerment and assistance to needy families through various social platforms and organisations, including BIBO Foundation.

In recognition of his contributions, he received special recognition at the International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship held in London in 2024. In 2026, he was honoured with the prestigious Popular Civilian Icon of India Award 2026 at a grand ceremony held at Hyatt Hotel, Mumbai.

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Despite his professional success in major metropolitan cities, V.K. Dubey maintains a strong emotional and social connection with his birthplace, Pratapgarh, particularly Purebasan village and Patti Tehsil. He remains committed to the development of his native region, promoting education, employment, social harmony and better opportunities for the youth.

His courtesy meeting with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has become a proud and memorable occasion for the people of Pratapgarh, especially the residents of Patti and Purebasan.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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