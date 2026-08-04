Aegeus Technologies Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 04, 2026

VMPL

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4: Aegeus Technologies Limited, a technology-driven company specializing in robotic solar panel cleaning solutions and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for utility-scale solar power plants, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

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The IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 04, 2026, and will close on Thursday, August 06, 2026. The Company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform.

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IPO Details

- Issue Type: Fresh Issue

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- Issue Size: 22,58,400 Equity Shares

- Price Band: ₹100 - ₹105 per Equity Share

- IPO Size: Up to ₹23.71 Crore

- Face Value: ₹10 per Equity Share

- Listing Platform: BSE SME

IPO Timeline

- Anchor Investor Bidding Date: Monday, August 03, 2026

- Issue Opens: Tuesday, August 04, 2026

- Issue Closes: Thursday, August 06, 2026

Share Allocation

- Total Issue: 22,58,400 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Reservation: 3,25,200 Equity Shares

- Net Public Issue: 19,33,200 Equity Shares

- QIB Portion: 9,64,800 Equity Shares

- Anchor Portion: 5,72,400 Equity Shares

- Net QIB Portion: 3,92,400 Equity Shares

- NII Portion: 2,91,600 Equity Shares

- Retail Portion: 6,76,800 Equity Shares

Objects of the Issue

The Company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards:

- Funding capital expenditure requirements

- Meeting working capital requirements

- General corporate purposes

- Issue-related expenses

Offer Intermediaries

- Book Running Lead Manager: Turnaround Corporate Advisors Private Limited

- Registrar to the Issue: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

- Listing Exchange: BSE SME

Management Commentary

Mr. Suraj Vernekar'D, Promoter and Managing Director, Aegeus Technologies Limited, said:

"India's renewable energy sector continues to witness significant investments, creating strong demand for efficient solar asset management solutions. At Aegeus Technologies, we have developed technology-driven robotic cleaning systems and O&M capabilities that help improve operational efficiency and optimize power generation for solar assets. The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in our growth journey and will strengthen our capabilities to scale operations, enhance our technology offerings and capitalize on the growing opportunities in the clean energy sector."

About Aegeus Technologies Limited

Aegeus Technologies Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is engaged in providing robotic solar panel cleaning solutions and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for utility-scale solar power projects. The Company focuses on technology-enabled automation solutions that improve solar panel efficiency, reduce water consumption and optimize plant performance. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the Company serves the rapidly growing renewable energy sector with innovative solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency of solar power assets.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological changes and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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