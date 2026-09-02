Aegle Touch Organises Diabetes Awareness Conclave in Nallagandla, Hyderabad

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2: Aegle Touch Services Pvt. Ltd. held the Diabetes Awareness Conclave 2026 at Trishala Infra - Saffron Sanathan, Nallagandla on 30th August 2026, as part of its community-oriented health awareness programmes. The event gathered local residents for a discussion led by experts on diabetes, preventive healthcare, early detection and the need to maintain an active lifestyle.

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The programme included an awareness session given by Dr. Kandula Mahajan Roy, (MBBS, DNB/MD (CMC Vellore and CIHSR), who spoke to residents about the increasing prevalence of diabetes in India, pre-diabetes, lifestyle-related risk factors, prevention, nutrition, physical activity and the need for regular health monitoring.

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Diabetes remains a major public health issue in India. The most recent estimates from the International Diabetes Federation's Diabetes Atlas (11th edition, 2025) show that in 2024, some 89.8 million adults between the ages of 20 and 79 were living with diabetes in India, with about 43 per cent of cases undiagnosed. The IDF forecasts that this number could reach roughly 156.7 million by 2050 if current trends persist.

The ICMR-INDIAB study -- one of India's largest population-based studies on diabetes -- surveyed 113,043 individuals across 31 states, union territories and the National Capital Territory, and found an overall weighted diabetes prevalence of 11.4 per cent and a prediabetes prevalence of 15.3 per cent, illustrating the scale of the problem among those not yet diagnosed.

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According to the latest IDF figures, over 107 million Indian adults have impaired fasting glucose and more than 127 million have impaired glucose tolerance. These numbers point to a large population at elevated risk of developing diabetes and underline the need for early awareness, proper screening and preventive healthcare.

The data also shows the importance of moving beyond treating diabetes only after diagnosis, toward greater emphasis on identifying risk factors, detecting prediabetes and promoting healthier lifestyle practices.

At the conclave, Dr. Kandula Mahajan Roy spoke about the need to identify diabetes and prediabetes as early as possible. The session covered common risk factors, lifestyle habits, nutrition, physical activity, family history, warning signs and the importance of regular health monitoring.

Dr. Kandula Mahajan Roy also touched on an important aspect of diabetes awareness -- noting that while the condition should be taken seriously, people need not live in undue fear of it; individuals can take informed steps toward managing their health with proper medical guidance, monitoring and lifestyle management.

Following the awareness session, a live question-and-answer segment allowed residents to interact directly with the doctor and ask questions on diabetes, lifestyle and preventive health.

The programme also offered free health checks to participating residents, covering blood sugar, blood pressure, BMI and body fat percentage, subject to the medical facilities and availability at the event. Attendees also received personalised health advice and information on preventive health schemes, helping them see the value of regular health checks.

The programme included a number of fitness activities designed to get residents more physically active. Led by physiotherapists, these included balloon blowing, sit-to-stand exercises, single-leg standing, ball tossing and the high-knee challenge -- designed to make fitness assessment engaging while reinforcing the value of frequent physical activity and an active lifestyle, in line with the wider Fit India movement's focus on fitness and healthy living.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Asha Susan, Director of Aegle Touch Services Pvt. Ltd., said that raising health awareness at the community level could help close gaps in health knowledge and prompt people to seek the right medical care at the right time.

"Many people are still unaware of the early warning signs or don't know when they should seek medical advice. Our aim is to give people access to the correct information, help them better understand their health, and enable them to seek the right medical care at the right time. We want to support awareness campaigns that reach people who currently lack sufficient knowledge about their health, so they can make informed decisions," Dr. Asha Susan said.

The conclave emphasised that while diabetes should not be ignored, people should not feel undue fear about it either. The figures presented underlined the need for early screening, informed lifestyle choices, regular physical activity, consistent monitoring and timely medical advice.

The event concluded with residents taking part in health checks, fitness activities and conversations with the medical team -- reinforcing the importance of making preventive healthcare and healthy living a regular part of everyday life.

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