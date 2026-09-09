PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 9: Eight years after beginning its own entrepreneurial journey, homegrown beauty and personal-care brand Aegte is celebrating its anniversary by helping another woman begin hers.

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The company has announced the launch of AegteUdaan, a new initiative through which Aegte will provide a Rs 5 lakh grant to support aspiring women entrepreneurs with a compelling dream, business idea or ambition that they want to turn into reality.

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Unlike a conventional brand giveaway, AegteUdaan is being envisioned as a platform for possibility- one that encourages women to speak about the dreams they may have postponed because of financial limitations, family responsibilities, fear, lack of opportunity or simply not knowing where to begin.

From One Woman's Dream to Another

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For Aegte's founder Rupali Sharma, Udaan carries a meaning that goes beyond the brand's 8th anniversary. Aegte itself began as an entrepreneurial dream. Rupali believes that after 8 years of receiving support from women across India, the anniversary presented an opportunity to turn that support outward.

"Aegte was once just an idea in my mind. I know what it feels like to have a dream before the world can see what you see. Eight years later, I don't want our anniversary to be only about celebrating how far Aegte has come. I want it to become the beginning of somebody else's story. That thought became AegteUdaan." - Rupali Sharma, Founder, Aegte

Rs 5 Lakh. No Equity. No Repayment. One Opportunity to Begin.

Through the initiative, Aegte will select deserving applicants to receive Rs 5 lakh grant to help take their dream forward, subject to the programme's official eligibility criteria and terms. The grant is intended as support - not a loan and not an investment in exchange for equity.

And the dream does not necessarily have to belong to an established entrepreneur. It could be a woman wanting to launch her first small business. A mother ready to restart after putting her ambitions on hold. A creator wanting to turn her talent into a profession. A woman with an idea sitting in her notebook because she never had the resources to begin, or an aspiring founder who simply needs her first real opportunity.

AegteUdaan wants to ask her one question:

'If you were given the opportunity to begin, what would you build?'

More Than Funding a Dream

Aegte believes financial support can provide a beginning, but visibility can sometimes create opportunities that money alone cannot. Through Udaan, the brand also intends to bring attention to the stories, ideas and ambitions of women who apply. Because a dream shared publicly may reach a mentor, collaborator, customer, employer or someone else willing to open another door. The initiative therefore represents something larger than simply handing over a cheque.

Your idea deserves to be heard.

Your ambition deserves to be taken seriously.

And your dream deserves a beginning.

An 8th Anniversary With a New Meaning

Over 8 years, Aegte has built its journey in India's beauty and personal-care space. With Udaan, the company is extending its relationship with women beyond the products it sells. For Rupali, the initiative reflects an evolution in what she wants the brand to stand for.

"Women have supported Aegte for 8 years - by trusting us, buying from us and allowing our dream to grow. Udaan is my way of saying thank you differently. For eight years, women believed in my dream called Aegte. Now I want Aegte to believe in theirs." – Rupali Sharma, Founder of Aegte

AegteUdaan: Give Your Dream Wings

Applications for Aegte Udaan invites women across India to share their story, their dream and what they would do if they received the Rs 5 lakh grant. Shortlisted participants will receive support, which may include financial assistance as well as mentorship, business guidance, branding support, resources and other forms of assistance depending on the nature of each selected individuals.

Complete details regarding eligibility, application process, selection methodology, timelines and grant conditions will be announced through Aegte's official website www.aegte.in. Click Here to Apply for Aegte Udaan

About Aegte

Aegte is an Indian beauty and personal-care brand founded by entrepreneur Rupali Sharma. Over the past 8 years, the brand has developed products across beauty, skincare and personal care while building a customer community across India.

With Aegte Udaan, the company is using its 8th anniversary to celebrate not only the journey it has completed - but a new journey it may help someone else begin.

AEGTE UDAAN

Her Dream. Her Udaan.

Rs 5 Lakh Grant | No Equity | No Repayment

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