Aelea Commodities Delivers 42% Revenue Growth and 53% EBITDA Growth in H1 FY27, Strengthens Financial Position

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Aelea Commodities Limited (BSE: 544213), a growing player in the cashew processing and Agri-commodities industry, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27).

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H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

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Business & Operational Highlights – H1 FY27

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1. Strong Business Momentum in Q1 FY27

The Company reported revenue from operations exceeding ₹108 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by healthy customer demand. Approximately 81% of Q2 FY27 production capacity was booked, while Q3 FY27 capacity was filling rapidly, indicating encouraging business visibility. The Company also maintained healthy operating margins through efficient execution and proactive supply-chain management.

2. Proposed ₹114 Crore Investment in Manufacturing Expansion and Infrastructure Development

The Board has approved a proposed investment of ₹114 crore towards manufacturing expansion and infrastructure development, comprising:

* Capacity Addition: 60 MT, along with a new Cardonal Processing unit having a proposed capacity of 30 MT.

* Land Acquisition: Approximately 14,268 sq. metres at Vasravi, Surat.

* Staff Housing: Development of an employee housing colony with an investment of ₹14 crore.

The investment comprises ₹100 crore towards land and manufacturing facilities and ₹14 crore towards housing. The projects will be funded through internal accruals and/or debt and are targeted for completion within 30 months from February 2027, subject to statutory approvals. The expansion aims to meet growing demand, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and support future business growth.

3. CRISIL Credit Rating Reaffirmation

CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed the Company’s credit ratings and enhanced the total rated bank facilities from ₹105 crore to ₹150 crore.

* Long-Term Rating: CRISIL BBB / Stable – Reaffirmed

* Short-Term Rating: CRISIL A3+ – Reaffirmed

The reaffirmation and enhancement reflect the Company’s established banking relationships and expanded rated credit facilities.

4. Advancing Towards a Diversified Agri-Value Enterprise

* Beyond its core cashew processing operations, the Company continues to develop a broader agri-value business platform through its long-term Strategy 2037.

* The strategy focuses on four interconnected pillars – Food, Fuel, Feed and Fertility – with an emphasis on value-added food products, renewable energy solutions and utilisation of agricultural by-products.

* The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Aelea Green Energy Limited and Aelea Nuts & Fruits Limited, form part of this diversification roadmap, creating opportunities across renewable energy, food processing, premium nuts, fruits and FMCG products.

* Through this roadmap, the Company aims to build a more diversified and scalable business model while exploring additional value-creation opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

5. FSSC 22000 Certification

The Company secured FSSC 22000 Certification for its manufacturing facility in Mangarol, Surat, Gujarat, issued by ISOQAR Limited and valid until April 07, 2029. This internationally recognised certification reinforces Aelea’s commitment to food safety, quality standards and operational credibility.

6. Recognition for Outstanding Entrepreneurship

The Company received the Fairdeal Filaments Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship in the MSME Segment for 2024–2025, presented by The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI), recognising its entrepreneurial journey and contribution to the MSME segment.

Commentary from the Management

Commenting on the H1 FY27 financial performance and business outlook, Mr. Hozefa Shabbir Husain Jawadwala, Chairman & Managing Director of Aelea Commodities Limited, said:

“We are pleased with Aelea Commodities’ H1 FY27 performance, delivering 42% growth in revenue and 53% growth in EBITDA year-on-year. The stronger growth in EBITDA, coupled with an improvement in operating margins, reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency, disciplined execution and sustainable business growth.

The Board’s approval of the proposed ₹114 crore investment marks an important milestone in our growth journey. The planned capacity addition of 60 MT, along with a new 30 MT Cardonal Processing unit, will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and enable us to address growing customer demand and emerging market opportunities.

Our enhanced CRISIL-rated bank facilities of ₹150 crore, together with additional working capital arrangements, further strengthen our financial flexibility. We also remain committed to maintaining high standards of quality and operational excellence, as reflected in our FSSC 22000 certification and industry recognition.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the Company’s growth prospects. Our priorities remain focused on expanding operational capabilities, improving capacity utilisation, strengthening customer relationships and advancing our long-term diversification strategy. With a strong operating foundation and planned investments, we aim to build a scalable and resilient Agri-value enterprise while delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Aelea Commodities Limited

Founded in 2018, Aelea Commodities Limited procures Raw Cashew Nuts (“RCN”) from key African origins and Indian MNCs and processes them into premium-quality kernels serving domestic and international markets. Over the years, the Company has evolved from a focused cashew processor into an integrated agri-value enterprise spanning global sourcing, large-scale processing, value-added food products and sustainable downstream applications.

With 140 MTPD of processing capacity across 2,38,454 sq. ft. of manufacturing infrastructure, Aelea caters to diverse B2B, retail, private-label and institutional markets. Building on this foundation, Strategy 2037 marks the Company’s next phase of evolution, developing a Food • Fuel • Feed • Fertility ecosystem by unlocking value from agricultural resources and by-products through renewable energy and value-added applications.

Today, Aelea is building a vertically integrated, circular and future-ready Agri-value enterprise, transforming every resource into multiple avenues of value and creating a future beyond cashews.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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