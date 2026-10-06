AeroEagle AMTS Buses Deploy HackersEra Secure Gateway ECU Against Vehicle Hacking

Pune / Ahmedabad: AeroEagle has put the HackersEra Secure Gateway ECU into series production on its electric buses, and vehicles fitted with it are now in service with Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS). The gateway was designed and developed in India by Pune-based automotive cybersecurity company HackersEra.

Now in series production on AeroEagle’s electric buses, the Pune-built unit separates each bus’s internal networks, blocks unauthorised commands and flags suspicious activity, as India moves toward cybersecurity type approval for commercial vehicles.

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A modern bus is a network of computers. The controllers that run the electric drivetrain, braking, doors, battery and telematics talk to each other constantly over in-vehicle networks such as CAN. If an attacker reaches one of them, for example through a diagnostic port or a connected module, those networks can carry a malicious command to the rest.

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The secure gateway sits at the centre of those networks. It keeps the bus’s domains separate, allows only the messages each domain is meant to send, requires authentication before diagnostic tools can change anything, and records unusual traffic so it can be investigated.

For a public-transport fleet, that matters beyond one vehicle. City buses run the same software across many vehicles, so a weakness found on one bus is, in principle, a weakness on all of them. Building the protection into every vehicle at production is how fleet-wide risk is contained.

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The deployment comes as India’s automotive cybersecurity rules take shape. Vehicle manufacturers are expected to demonstrate cybersecurity management and in-vehicle protections under AIS-189, which is aligned with UN Regulation No. 155.

Rahul M Patil, Director, AeroEagle, said: “Our buses carry thousands of passengers every day, and their safety now includes the software inside the vehicle. Building the HackersEra secure gateway into every bus at production means cybersecurity is part of the vehicle from day one, not added later.”

Santhosh Marulasiddappa, General Manager and Chief Product Security Officer, said: “Vehicle cybersecurity has to be engineered into the product, not treated as a compliance checkbox. The secure gateway gives our electric buses a controlled and monitored communication layer, helping protect critical vehicle functions while supporting the industry’s move toward stronger cybersecurity assurance.”

Vikash Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, HackersEra, said: “Most attacks on a vehicle don’t stop at the part they get into first. They try to move across the vehicle’s network. A gateway is where you stop that, so it has to be built into the vehicle, not bolted on. We are proud that the gateway on AeroEagle’s electric buses was designed in Pune, and that it now runs on buses carrying Ahmedabad’s commuters every day.”

About HackersEra

HackersEra is an automotive cybersecurity company headquartered in Pune, India, founded in 2015. It works with vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and test agencies across the vehicle lifecycle: threat analysis and risk assessment, vehicle and ECU penetration testing, secure ECUs and security software, cybersecurity test labs, vehicle security operations and intrusion detection, and support for type approval under UN R155/R156 and AIS-189/190. HackersEra has worked on 50+ vehicle platforms and 500+ ECUs for 45+ OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. www.hackersera.com

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