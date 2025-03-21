AESL wins Rs 2,800 Cr transmission project in Gujarat for green hydrogen/ammonia manufacturing

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 21 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has won a power transmission project in Gujarat, which will supply green electrons for manufacturing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Mundra, Gujarat.

The project which will cost Rs 2,800 crore, will be delivered to the nation in 36 months, the company said.

This project, "Transmission System for Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Manufacturing Potential in Mundra, Gujarat" involves upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation by adding two large 765/400kV transformers.

Additionally, a 75 km long 765kV double-circuit line will be constructed to connect this substation to the Bhuj substation.

The project will see the addition of 150 cKM of transmission lines and 3,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL's overall transmission infrastructure, taking them to 25,928 cKM and 87,186 MVA, respectively.

AESL won the project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and PFC Consulting Limited was the bid process coordinator. The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL on March 20, 2025.

This is AESL's 6th order win this fiscal year, taking its orderbook to Rs 57,561 Crore, the company added.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organisation with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

AESL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 25,928 ckm and 87,186 MVA transformation capacity. In its retail electricity distribution business, as on AESL serves approximately 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India's leading smart metering integrator.

AESL, with its integrated offering through the expansion of its distribution network through parallel licenses and competitive and tailored retail solutions, including a significant share of green power, is revolutionizing the way energy is delivered to the end consumer. (ANI)

