Anchored in the theme “Iconic Isn’t Claimed. It’s Earned,” the research-driven honour will celebrate the country’s finest workplaces at a felicitation and leadership conclave on 16 December 2026 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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AET Summit by Adentech, the group’s events and recognition platform, unveils India’s Most Iconic Workplaces 2026–27 — a celebration of the workplaces whose people practices define the benchmark for corporate India.

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AET Summit - India’s Most Iconic Workplaces 2026–27

At the heart of the property lies one clear conviction: iconic is never claimed — it is earned. Each honoured workplace emerges from independent market research carried out by one of India’s foremost research and insights agencies — a nationwide study that measures workplaces against ten published parameters, among them culture, wellbeing, retention, leadership, learning, inclusion and employee voice.

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The felicitation takes place on Wednesday, 16 December 2026 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai — a morning that gathers the CHROs, CEOs and founders behind the honoured workplaces. The programme features a data-led keynote on the anatomy of an iconic workplace, a leadership panel on culture as a driver of growth, a fireside dialogue on AI stepping into the modern org chart, and a walkthrough of the evaluation methodology — after which each honoured workplace is felicitated on stage.

Commenting on the launch, Snehas Ajgaonkar, Founder & CEO, Adentech, said, “Most organisations describe themselves as people-first; only a handful can demonstrate it — in who stays, who rises, and in how their employees speak about work when no one is watching. India’s Most Iconic Workplaces was created to identify such workplaces through research and celebrate them in the company of their peers. December in Mumbai will be their moment, and we are delighted to host it.”

Among the themes the 2026–27 edition will explore:

• Turning culture into growth — the measurable business impact of great people practices

• AI as a teammate — how work, skills and the HR function change when intelligent agents join the workforce

• The anatomy of an iconic workplace — insights from the 2026–27 nationwide evaluation

• Workplaces employees champion — the everyday credibility behind retention and employee voice

With India’s Most Iconic Workplaces, the portfolio of AET Summit by Adentech — already home to Brands that India Trusts — now stretches from brand recognition into the arena of workplace excellence.

The honoured cohort will be revealed at the ceremony on 16 December 2026. To explore the platform further, visit www.aetsummit.com.

About Adentech

Adentech is a marketing and creative powerhouse headquartered in Mumbai, working across outdoor media, digital and performance marketing, video production and brand building — work designed to turn heads and move metrics. Its events and recognition arm, AET Summit, curates research-led platforms for the leadership of Indian business. Visit adentech.in.

About AET Summit by Adentech

AET Summit by Adentech is the gathering platform for India’s senior business leadership, producing business conferences, felicitations, round tables, conclaves and leadership awards. Its portfolio features India’s Most Iconic Workplaces, celebrated each year in Mumbai, alongside Brands that India Trusts and Most Trusted Workplaces of India.

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