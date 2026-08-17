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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17: Aether Mind Technologies has officially launched VentOut, a roleplay-based emotional wellness platform built around a distinctive concept: people can talk to trained human listeners who roleplay as the specific person they wish they could speak to.

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Positioned as the world's first emotional wellness platform built around structured human roleplay, VentOut creates a safe and judgment-free environment where users can express unresolved emotions, practice difficult conversations, and say things they may not feel comfortable saying in real life.

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A user can choose to speak with a listener roleplaying as a manager, partner, parent, colleague, friend, or another person relevant to their situation. Rather than simply talking about a difficult conversation, users can actually experience and practice it through roleplay.

A New Category in Emotional Wellbeing

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VentOut was created around a simple but powerful insight: sometimes people don't need another person to tell them what to do--they need the opportunity to say what they wish they could say.

Traditional emotional support platforms generally provide listening, advice, or anonymous conversations. VentOut introduces a different approach by recreating the context of the conversation itself through structured roleplay.

This can help users process unresolved emotions, prepare for challenging conversations, and gain clarity in situations involving relationships, work, family, and everyday life.

"Everyone has conversations they wish they could have had, things they wish they could have said, or situations they wish they could have handled differently. VentOut was created to give people a safe space to express those unresolved emotions without fear of judgment."

-- Kalyan J, Co-Founder, Aether Mind Technologies

The VentOut Android application is now available on Google Play, with the iOS version currently being developed.

From Roleplay to AI-Powered Emotional Intelligence

While roleplay is the foundation of VentOut, it is only the beginning of the company's technology roadmap.

Aether Mind Technologies is building an AI layer that will use speech analysis, natural language processing, and large language models to understand conversations, identify emotional patterns, and generate personalized insights.

The roadmap includes emotional trend analysis, conversation intelligence, personalized recommendations, and an AI-powered emotional coach--helping users move from simply expressing emotions to understanding their emotional patterns and responses.

The company also plans to extend this technology into an enterprise Emotional Intelligence platform, providing privacy-first, aggregated insights into workforce wellbeing, communication patterns, and organizational emotional health without exposing individual conversations.

Building at the Intersection of HealthTech, AI and HRTech

VentOut is being developed at the intersection of HealthTech, AI, and HRTech, beginning with a differentiated consumer experience and evolving toward a broader Emotional Intelligence platform.

The company has been accepted into T-Hub and the Sarvam AI Startup Program, supporting its technology development and AI ambitions.

Aether Mind Technologies' long-term vision is to establish VentOut as a global Emotional Intelligence Platform, with roleplay as its foundational experience and AI as the intelligence layer powering personalized and organizational insights.

About Aether Mind Technologies

Aether Mind Technologies is a technology company focused on building AI-powered platforms at the intersection of artificial intelligence, emotional wellbeing, and human communication.

Its flagship product, VentOut, introduces a new roleplay-based approach to emotional wellbeing, combining trained human listeners today with an evolving AI platform designed to help individuals and organizations better understand and navigate emotional experiences.

Email: info@aethermindtech.com

Website: www.aethermindtech.com | www.ventout.co

Android: Google Play -- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amt.ventoutapp&hl=en_IN

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