AFCOM Expands Asia Footprint with Strategic Vietnam Foray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: AFCOM Holdings Limited (AFCOM), (BSE - 544224), one of the leading players in the air cargo transportation sector, has announced the launch of a new international cargo route to Hanoi, Vietnam, effective July 2, 2025. This strategic expansion strengthens AFCOM's growing international footprint and reinforces its commitment to offering seamless and efficient logistics solutions across Asia.

In a significant development aligned with this expansion, AFCOM has also signed an interline agreement with Viet Jet, a prominent Vietnamese airline. This collaboration is set to unlock seamless cargo connectivity between India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong via Vietnam, delivering integrated, end-to-end logistics solutions for businesses across Asia.

The newly introduced route is part of AFCOM's broader strategy to expand its cargo network across fast-growing and high-potential markets. South Korea and Taiwan have emerged as two fastest growing trade lanes in the region, while Hong Kong continues to be a critical hub for cross-border e-commerce and high-value cargo imports into India.

Commenting on the developments, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings Limited, said, "The launch of our Vietnam operations and interline agreement with Viet Jet represents a step forward in AFCOM's vision to create a highly connected and agile cargo network across Asia. Vietnam's strategic location allows us to unlock faster access to vital trade lanes such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong--regions that are increasingly critical to the global supply chain. This expansion supports our goal of offering reliable and efficient cargo solutions across Asia. We continue to focus on building a strong and integrated logistics network that meets the growing needs of our customers. By improving cross-border access and transit times through such strategic partnerships, we aim to deliver greater value and service efficiency in the markets we operate in."

