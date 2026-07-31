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Home / Business / Afcons secures projects worth nearly ₹900 Cr in July

Afcons secures projects worth nearly ₹900 Cr in July

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: In the month of July, Afcons Infrastructure Limited has further strengthened its presence in India's urban infrastructure sector with two project wins, together valued at nearly Rs 900 crore.

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About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

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Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. The company has a footprint in 31 countries across South Asia, Africa, Middle East, and CIS. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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