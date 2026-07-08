Affground Launches as a Trusted Directory for Affiliate Programs, Affiliate Networks, and Ad Networks

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New Delhi [India], July 8: Affground.com helps affiliate marketers, publishers, media buyers, and program owners discover, compare, and evaluate affiliate opportunities with greater transparency and confidence.

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Affground, a dedicated directory for affiliate programs, affiliate networks, and ad networks, is positioning itself as a trusted discovery platform for the fast-growing affiliate marketing ecosystem. Built for affiliates, media buyers, publishers, bloggers, and program owners who want signal over noise, Affground helps users find, compare, and vet affiliate opportunities based on the details that matter most: payout models, cookie windows, verticals, tracking technology, network reputation, and verified reviews.

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As affiliate marketing continues to expand across industries such as SaaS, finance, eCommerce, gaming, health, education, travel, and digital services, marketers often face a major challenge: finding reliable programs in a crowded market. Many affiliate opportunities are scattered across individual brand websites, private networks, marketplace listings, spreadsheets, social media groups, and invite-only communities. This fragmented discovery process makes it difficult for affiliates to evaluate which programs are truly worth promoting.

Affground.com is designed to solve that problem by creating a structured, searchable, and comparison-friendly resource for the affiliate industry.

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"Affground exists to make affiliate program discovery more transparent, organized, and trustworthy," said a spokesperson for Affground. "Affiliate marketers should not have to rely on guesswork, outdated lists, or unverified claims when choosing where to send their traffic. Affground gives them a clearer way to compare affiliate programs, affiliate networks, and ad networks using practical data points and community-driven insights."

A G2-Style Directory for the Affiliate Marketing Ecosystem

Affground can be understood as a G2 or Capterra-style directory for affiliate marketing, built specifically for the needs of affiliates, publishers, media buyers, and affiliate program owners. Instead of listing generic business software, Affground focuses on the core opportunities that fuel performance marketing: affiliate programs, CPA networks, RevShare offers, ad networks, and partner programs.

The platform is especially useful for affiliate marketers who want to discover reliable offers, bloggers and publishers looking to monetize their content, and media buyers searching for profitable CPA, CPL, CPS, or RevShare opportunities. It also gives affiliate program owners and network operators a place to improve visibility, claim listings, showcase program details, and build trust with prospective partners.

For affiliates, the ability to compare programs side by side can save hours of research. Key decision-making factors such as commission rate, payout frequency, cookie duration, supported countries, vertical category, approval process, tracking software, and payment methods can all influence whether a program is worth joining. Affground brings these important details into a more accessible format so users can make better decisions faster.

Built for Affiliates, Media Buyers, and Program Owners

Affground serves multiple audiences within the affiliate marketing industry:

- Affiliate marketers can discover reputable programs and networks to promote.

- Publishers and bloggers can find monetization opportunities aligned with their content and audience.

- Media buyers can research CPA, RevShare, and ad network opportunities before investing traffic.

- Affiliate program owners can list, claim, verify, and improve the visibility of their programs.

- Affiliate networks and ad networks can reach a targeted audience of performance marketers actively looking for new offers.

This makes Affground more than a simple list of affiliate programs. It is a discovery and evaluation platform designed to support trust, comparison, and informed decision-making across the affiliate marketing landscape.

Why Affground Matters Now

The affiliate marketing industry is more competitive than ever. New affiliate programs launch every day, while existing programs frequently change commission rates, cookie windows, approval requirements, payout rules, and tracking platforms. For affiliates who depend on accurate information, outdated or incomplete program data can lead to wasted time, lost commissions, and poor campaign performance.

Affground addresses this issue by emphasizing structured data, program transparency, and review-based evaluation. By organizing affiliate opportunities around practical criteria, the platform helps users identify programs that match their niche, traffic source, geographic focus, and revenue goals.

The platform's approach also benefits program owners. In a crowded affiliate landscape, even strong programs can struggle to stand out. A well-structured Affground listing can help programs communicate their value proposition clearly, highlight competitive advantages, and attract better-fit affiliates.

Supporting the Future of Affiliate Program Discovery

Affground's mission is to make affiliate program discovery more transparent, structured, and trustworthy. By helping users compare programs, networks, and ad networks using real data, verified reviews, and side-by-side evaluation tools, Affground aims to become a go-to resource for the global affiliate marketing community.

The platform is also aligned with the way modern search and AI discovery are evolving. As users increasingly rely on search engines, AI assistants, and large language models to research business tools and marketing opportunities, structured and clearly categorized information becomes more important. Affground is designed to make affiliate program data easier to understand, easier to compare, and easier to surface when marketers are looking for relevant opportunities.

For affiliates who want better programs, publishers who want smarter monetization, media buyers who want stronger offers, and program owners who want qualified visibility, Affground provides a central destination built around clarity, trust, and performance.

About Affground

Affground is a trusted directory for affiliate programs, affiliate networks, and ad networks. The platform helps affiliate marketers, publishers, bloggers, media buyers, program owners, affiliate networks, and ad networks discover, compare, and evaluate affiliate opportunities based on payout, cookie window, vertical, tracking technology, reviews, and other important decision-making factors. Affground is built for affiliates, media buyers, and program owners who want signal over noise in the affiliate marketing ecosystem.

To learn more, visit https://affground.com.

Media Contact:

Affground Team

Website: https://affground.com

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