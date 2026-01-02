Affle Appoints Sameer Sondhi as Chief Strategic Investments Officer and CEO, North America

Industry veteran to bolster Affle's organic and inorganic growth plans in developed markets

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affle, a global technology company driving AI-powered consumer intelligence and mobile advertising, today announced the appointment of Sameer Sondhi as Chief Executive Officer, North America, with a dual role as the Chief Strategic Investments Officer.

In this senior leadership role, Sameer will be responsible for driving North America expansion plans and new strategic investments aligned with Affle 3i vision of delivering 10x growth in its third decade, centered on the core pillars of Innovation, Impact and Intelligence.

Sameer brings extensive leadership experience in global adtech and digital media, with a strong track record of scaling revenue in developed markets. Most recently, he held senior roles at Verve, including CEO and Chief Revenue Officer, leading global strategy, operations and growth while strengthening relationships with advertisers, agencies and publishers worldwide. Previously, he held leadership roles at InMobi, where he supported expansion across North America, Europe and Asia. He holds a master's degree in computer science.

Commenting on this, Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle, said, "Welcoming Sameer as CEO for North America marks a pivotal milestone in our journey and will elevate our business to even greater heights across developed markets. He brings proven leadership experience, a deep understanding of our business and credible long-term commitment to our vision and culture. With Sameer's dual role, we are uniquely positioned to reinforce our organic growth momentum in North America while executing targeted strategic investment plan."

Talking about the appointment, Sameer Sondhi said, "I am excited to join Affle at a defining phase in its growth journey. Affle's strong foundation in AI-driven consumer intelligence and performance-led advertising provides a strong foundation for scalable, profitable growth. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team, partners and customers to unlock long-term value, as Affle enters its next phase of expansion."

About Affle

Affle is a global technology company enabling AI-led solutions in mobile advertising. Affle enables advertisers to optimize targeting, personalize user engagement and maximize ROI by combining proprietary data, deep audience insights and advanced generative AI capabilities.

With our market-leading portfolio of tech platforms, we empower brands to move beyond automation toward next-gen experiences with measurable impact. Our consumer intelligence platforms deliver personalized solutions at scale, helping marketers connect with audiences in more relevant and meaningful ways. With innovative tech-powered capabilities, we drive performance across every stage of the mobile marketing journey. We are augmenting our authentic intelligence with AI-powered agents and algorithms, going beyond efficiency to adapt in real time and influence outcomes that matter. Affle 3i Limited is listed on the NSE (AFFLE) and BSE (542752).

For more information, visit www.affle.com

