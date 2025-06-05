Affle Appoints Vipul Kedia as COO to Drive AI-First Growth in India & Emerging Markets

Gurgaon, Haryana, India – Business Wire India Affle 3i Limited today announced the appointment of Vipul Kedia as the Chief Operating Officer for India & Emerging Markets. He will lead key growth-driving functions in these regions aligned with Affle 3i vision based on the core pillars of Innovation, Impact, and Intelligence. This appointment reflects Affle’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership and deepening its impact across key markets in its third decade. In his capacity as the COO, Vipul will lead operations across India, SEA, MEA and China, overseeing the execution of Affle’s AI-first strategy in high-growth regions and driving platform excellence with measurable outcomes.

Vipul has been one of the earliest members of the Affle team, playing a pivotal role in growing the company over the last two decades. Leading multiple business units and functions, including recently as Affle’s Chief Data & Platforms Officer, Vipul has architected the growth and strategic direction in India, while also anchoring Affle’s proprietary data management platform, mDMP.

This leadership transition follows the recent Affle 3i Summit held at the Bombay Stock Exchange, where the company unveiled three key groundbreaking initiatives for growth led by authentic, actionable and augmented intelligence.

Commenting on this announcement, Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairperson, Founder, MD of Affle said: “Vipul’s visionary leadership at Affle spans over two decades, from product innovation to establishing new partnerships, and platform leadership. His proven track-records and deep understanding of customers' needs make him the ideal leader to accelerate our next phase of growth and tech innovation. At the 3i Summit, we unveiled a bold and forward-looking vision for Affle’s third decade. With AI reshaping the landscape of digital engagement, we see emerging markets as the most dynamic frontiers where this transformation can unlock its greatest potential." Adding to this, Vipul Kedia said: “I’m honored to take on this role at a defining moment for both Affle and the advertising industry. Emerging markets have been key drivers of digital growth and Affle is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation by making cutting-edge AI technologies more accessible and effective for marketers in key regions. With innovations like OpticksAI and CTVAI, we are reimagining the future of advertising where every experience is smarter, more inclusive, and delivers measurable outcomes. Guided by our 3i vision, I’m excited to accelerate our mission of building platforms that not only scale but also shape the next era of responsible, AI-powered advertising.” About Affle Affle 3i Limited is a global technology company enabling AI-led solutions in mobile advertising. Affle enables advertisers to optimize targeting, personalize user engagement and maximize ROI by combining proprietary data, deep audience insights and advanced generative AI capabilities.

With our market-leading portfolio of tech platforms, we empower brands to move beyond automation toward next-gen experiences with measurable impact. Our consumer intelligence platforms deliver personalized solutions at scale, helping marketers connect with audiences in more relevant and meaningful ways. With innovative tech-powered capabilities, we drive performance across every stage of the mobile marketing journey. We are augmenting our authentic intelligence with AI-powered agents and algorithms, going beyond efficiency to adapt in real time and influence outcomes that matter. Affle 3i Limited is listed on the NSE (AFFLE) and BSE (542752).

For more information, visit – www.affle.com.

