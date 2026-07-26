Affordability, technology and new mobility choices reshape global auto market: Report

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Rising affordability concerns, growing interest in electric vehicles and advanced technologies, and changing mobility preferences are reshaping the global automotive and transportation landscape, according to a recent report by McKinsey.

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The report was based on a survey of more than 20,000 mobility users across China, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

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McKinsey said in its report that financial pressures are increasingly influencing vehicle purchase decisions. Around 32 per cent of respondents said they plan to postpone their next vehicle purchase because of financial constraints, while 45 per cent said they would consider buying a smaller vehicle than originally planned to remain within budget.

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However, consumers are not willing to compromise significantly on quality or technology. Value for money was cited as one of the most important purchase criteria by 60 per cent of respondents, while expectations for advanced features remain high.

Electrification continues to gain momentum, although adoption varies significantly across markets. China leads in EV interest, with more than 80 per cent of respondents indicating that their next vehicle is likely to be an EV. The figure stood at around half in Europe, 37 per cent in Japan and 36 per cent in the United States.

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The survey also showed that the EV customer base is becoming more mainstream, with conservative pragmatists and middle-class families increasingly entering the potential buyer pool. While range anxiety has declined sharply, concerns around charging infrastructure, battery longevity and vehicle costs continue to weigh on adoption.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), artificial intelligence and digital vehicle ecosystems are also becoming key differentiators. Around one in four respondents said they would be very likely to switch brands for better self-driving functionality, with interest particularly high in China.

Brand loyalty is also weakening, with 28 per cent of respondents indicating that they are likely to switch brands during their next vehicle purchase. New automotive brands, particularly Chinese manufacturers, are gaining consumer attention due to their combination of competitive pricing and technological sophistication.

The vehicle-buying journey is becoming increasingly digital and omnichannel, with younger consumers and EV buyers more likely to use AI tools during the purchase process. At the same time, shared autonomous vehicles and micromobility are emerging as important components of the future mobility ecosystem.

The report said automakers and mobility providers that can combine affordability with advanced technology, personalised customer experiences and flexible mobility solutions will be better positioned to compete as consumer expectations continue to evolve. (ANI)

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