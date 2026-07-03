Affordable EVs, timely subsidies, charging infrastructure key to Delhi EV Policy success: Transport Commissioner

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Adequate supply of affordable electric vehicles, timely disbursal of subsidies and rapid expansion of charging infrastructure will be critical for the successful implementation of the DelhiElectric Vehicle Policy 2026, Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai said on Friday.

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Speaking during the launch of the Delhi EV Policy booklet, Rai said the policy has been designed to cover all major segments while keeping enough flexibility for future improvements through operational guidelines.

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"The success of this policy depends on three key factors. First, there must be an adequate supply of affordable EV models. Second, incentives must be disbursed on time. Third, charging infrastructure must be available. These are critical for the policy's success," she said.

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Rai said the Delhi government has tried to make the policy robust by addressing all key aspects of electric mobility.

She said the policy focuses on reducing pollution from segments that contribute the most to vehicular emissions in Delhi.

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Citing a TERI study, she said 46 per cent of vehicular pollution in Delhi comes from two-wheelers and three-wheelers, while 33 per cent comes from commercial goods vehicles, with N1 vehicles (light commercial goods carriers) weighing up to 3.5 tonnes accounting for the majority of commercial vehicle emissions.

Keeping the Centre's proposed 'Parivartan Scheme' in mind, under which old buses and trucks will be replaced with cleaner vehicles, the policy also focuses on N2 category vehicles (medium-duty commercial goods carriers with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) exceeding 3.5 tonnes but not exceeding 12 tonnes). Rai added that while charging infrastructure and battery recycling may not be extensively detailed in the policy document, the implementation plan for both is already prepared.

She assured stakeholders that the government would ensure timely subsidy disbursal while simultaneously creating charging infrastructure across the city.

Rai also urged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to increase the supply of affordable electric vehicle models and support the development of charging infrastructure.

She said every dealership has been asked to establish at least one charging station under the policy and requested dealers to inform customers at the time of booking whether a particular EV model is eligible for subsidy.

According to Rai, the policy introduces scrapping incentives and purchase incentives together with mandatory provisions for certain vehicle categories for the first time.

She said the Delhi government has committed an investment of Rs 15,000 crore under the policy and called upon all stakeholders to work together for its successful implementation.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 was notified by the Delhi Government on July 1 and will remain in force until March 31, 2030.

According to the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, buyers of eligible electric two-wheelers can receive a purchase incentive of up to Rs 30,000 in the first year, which will reduce to Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.

Buyers of electric three-wheelers can avail an incentive of up to Rs 50,000 in the first year, Rs 40,000 in the second year and Rs 30,000 in the third year. For N1 category electric light commercial trucks, vehicles weighing above 1.75 tonnes will be eligible for an incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh, while those below 1.75 tonnes can receive up to Rs 50,000 in the first year.

The policy also provides a 100 per cent waiver of road tax and registration fees for electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), although they are not eligible for a direct purchase subsidy.

The policy also shared that from January 2027, the registration of new petrol three-wheelers will be stopped, and from April 2028, new registrations for petrol two-wheelers will not be allowed. Those who already own them can drive them continuously. (ANI)

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