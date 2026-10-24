African buyers see strong demand for Indian rice despite higher prices

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Demand for Indian rice remains strong across African markets, with international buyers highlighting India's importance as a major supplier of the staple grain, even as higher prices and freight costs influence near-term purchasing decisions.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference 2026, overseas traders said they remain keen to source rice from India, although competitive pricing will be crucial for securing larger orders.

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Lakpo Y Elie, Director General of Togo-based rice importing firm SONAF SARL, said African countries continue to depend heavily on India and other Asian countries for rice supplies.

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"You know Africa especially we need the rice. We are not producing rice a lot. So we are taking from India," he told ANI.

However, he pointed out that higher Indian rice prices have made it difficult for importers to place large orders.

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According to Elie, rice purchased at around USD 392 per metric tonne last year is currently being quoted between USD 470 and USD 490 per metric tonne, depending on the quality.

"They are not ready to book a big quantity because of rate," he said, adding that imports from India could decline temporarily before recovering as demand remains intact.

Sharing a similar outlook, Misheck Sakala, Chairman of CYGNUS TRADING LLC, said his company primarily purchases non-basmati rice from India for markets across Southern, Central and Eastern Africa.

"The prices are a bit high right now. So maybe we give it a couple of days, weeks, see where the price goes to, then we can import huge quantities into Africa," Sakala told ANI.

He also highlighted the impact of geopolitical tensions on global trade, particularly through rising freight and fuel costs.

"Freight has gone up, fuel prices have gone up," he said, adding that higher costs were making international trade more expensive and putting pressure on consumer prices.

Sakala also called for stronger government-to-government cooperation between India and African countries to support food security.

Meanwhile, a Switzerland-based rice trader with over four decades of industry experience said India has emerged as a major force in international rice trade, particularly in the non-basmati segment.

"India becoming obviously for the last five years the market maker for the world trade of rice," he told ANI.

However, he cautioned that further increases in domestic rice prices could affect India's competitiveness.

"India needs to be careful because if local prices going further high, then it could become less competitive and attractive for the users," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of managing rice inventories as the new harvesting season begins, noting that storage arrangements could influence future prices.

The comments underline India's continued importance in meeting African food requirements, while highlighting the need for competitive pricing and efficient logistics to sustain its position in international rice markets.

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2026 is being held from October 23 to 25 in New Delhi, bringing together Indian exporters, international buyers and other stakeholders in the global rice trade. (ANI)

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