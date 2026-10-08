VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: ClinikPe calls itself "lab growth infrastructure". Three months after it started onboarding labs, it serves labs and clinics in West Bengal, Bihar, Varanasi and Hyderabad, and more than 20,000 patients have been registered on the platform this year.

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India has more than 3 lakh diagnostic centres, but only around 2,800 of them hold NABL accreditation, the national quality benchmark for medical laboratories. Organised chains account for only about 20–25% of the diagnostics market, according to a November 2025 report by CareEdge Ratings. That leaves most of the country's testing to neighbourhood and small-town labs that compete with chains spending crores on technology, often without the systems needed to meet accreditation standards.

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ClinikPe, a Kolkata health-tech startup from Navansh Nextgen LLP, was built to close that gap. Today it introduced its platform as lab growth infrastructure: one system that gives an independent lab the tools a national chain relies on, at a price a single-room lab can afford.

Built by someone who has spent 17 years inside clinics

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ClinikPe's founder, Vikash Singh, has more than 17 years of experience building electronic medical record (EMR) systems and apps for doctors. In that time, he kept seeing the same pattern. Small labs and clinics were either stuck with basic billing software or priced out of the enterprise systems used by big hospitals and chains.

"I've spent most of my career building software for doctors, and I watched small labs get left behind," said Vikash Singh, Founder of ClinikPe. "A lab owner in Murshidabad or Varanasi does the same work as a big chain, often for the same doctors, but without the same tools. Small labs don't need software just to print reports. They need the systems bigger players use to win patients and doctors. So we built the most affordable LIS in India that also gets labs NABL-ready, and put everything a growing lab needs into one platform. That's what we mean by lab growth infrastructure."

Early traction across four regions

ClinikPe began onboarding diagnostic labs only three months ago. It now serves labs and clinics across West Bengal, Bihar, Varanasi and Hyderabad. In 2026 so far, the platform has recorded:

20,000+ patients registered

23,000 + test and appointment bookings

8,000+ diagnostic reports generated

One platform instead of five

A typical independent lab runs on a billing program, a few WhatsApp groups, a paper stock register and sample collectors who report by phone. ClinikPe replaces that patchwork with one system:

- Online booking: patients book tests and appointments directly with their lab.

- OPD and polyclinic management: doctor appointments, consultations and prescriptions run alongside the lab, so a clinic with a lab attached manages everything in one place.

- Marketing app: labs stay connected with referring doctors and patients, so business keeps coming back.

- ClinikPe Collect: an app for sample collectors that runs on basic Android phones and tracks every home and centre collection from pickup to report.

- Pharmacy module: medicine billing and dispensing for labs and clinics with an in-house pharmacy.

- Inventory with auto-consumption: each test automatically deducts the reagents and consumables it uses, so owners see shortages before they happen.

- NABL-ready workflows: the records and traceability accreditation inspectors look for are built into daily work, not pulled together before an audit.

"Everything in one software"

Shaan Health Point in Murshidabad, West Bengal, switched to ClinikPe from another lab software.

"Earlier I was using a different software. Now I use ClinikPe, and what makes it special is that everything is in one software: polyclinic, diagnostic and pharmacy. I haven't found that in any other software," said Ismotara Khatun of Shaan Health Point. "On top of that, everything is simple. Billing is easy, we can take appointments, and patients get their reports online very quickly. From pharmacy and medicine billing to OPD and diagnostics, we get it all in one place. It's a very good, very easy software. I'm using it, and I'd tell others to use it too."

What's next

ClinikPe plans to bring more labs on board across eastern, northern and southern India over the next year. It is also building a patient-facing portal where people can book tests, doctor appointments and home care, including from doctors they already know.

About ClinikPe

ClinikPe is lab growth infrastructure for independent diagnostic labs, clinics and doctors in India. Its integrated platform includes a Laboratory Information System (LIS), OPD and polyclinic management, online booking, a marketing app, the ClinikPe Collect sample-collection app, pharmacy, inventory management with auto-consumption, and a doctor e-prescription app. ClinikPe is a product of Navansh Nextgen LLP, headquartered in Kolkata.

Website: clinikpe.com

About the Founder

Vikash Singh is the founder of ClinikPe. He has more than 17 years of experience building EMR systems and digital tools for doctors, and founded ClinikPe to bring enterprise-grade technology to India's independent labs and clinics.

Media contact: Victor Biswas · hello@clinikpe.com · +91 89815 54443

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