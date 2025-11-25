After adding a G-Wagon to his garage, Indian cricket star and Punjab IPL pacer Arshdeep Singh has now moved a step closer to selecting his luxury home
New Delhi [India], November 25: Today, Arshdeep Singh visited the GB Realty Site Office of their flagship hyper-luxury project, OPUS ONE. During his visit, he explored the iconic development, admired the stunning Shivalik valley views from every apartment, and experienced the world-class lifestyle the project offers.
Arshdeep was highly impressed with the project's design, scale, and premium amenities. He expressed his interest in owning a home at OPUS ONE, appreciating the elegance and exclusivity that define this landmark development -- Punjab and New Chandigarh's first Platinum-Rated Iconic Tower.
For GB Realty, welcoming a rising cricket sensation like Arshdeep Singh and witnessing his admiration for OPUS ONE is truly an honour.
The GB Realty team extended a warm welcome to him and wished him great success in his journey ahead.
