After Malaysia, Akbar Khan's Taj Mahal wins hearts of people and cultural minister in Indonesia

After Malaysia, Akbar Khan's Taj Mahal wins hearts of people and cultural minister in Indonesia

ANI
Updated At : 01:26 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story' continued its international journey with another grand premiere in Indonesia, soon after its high-profile overseas premiere in Malaysia. The historical romance, written and directed by Akbar Khan, is steadily expanding its global footprint as it reaches new audiences across Asia.

The Indonesian screening in Jakarta drew cultural interest and official attention, reinforcing the film's positioning as a cinematic tribute to love, heritage and shared human values. The film, inspired by the legendary love story of Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, presents the origins of the Taj Mahal, one of the world's most recognised monuments of love.

Speaking around the Indonesian premiere, Culture Minister Fadli Zon highlighted the role of cinema as a medium of cultural diplomacy, noting that films carry elements of language, music, literature, performance, cuisine and fashion. He described cinema as a bridge between cultures and an effective way to introduce national heritage to international audiences.

Filmmaker Akbar Khan said the growing international reception of the film is extremely encouraging. He noted that the Taj Mahal remains a universal symbol of love and that the film aims to share Indian history and emotion with global viewers. According to him, each overseas screening adds a new cultural connection between countries.

The Indonesia premiere follows the film's Malaysia launch a week ago, where it was screened in the presence of the prime minister of Malaysia and many top dignitaries and received a heartening response. With back-to-back premieres in Southeast Asia, the film is building momentum for a wider global rollout.

The makers plan further international screenings as the film travels to more territories, carrying its themes of love, peace and cultural heritage to diverse audiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

