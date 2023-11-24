After RBI Governor, FM flags risks from consumer loans

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, November 23
Two days after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das raised the flag even as the apex bank announced measures to ensure prudent lending by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for consumer and credit card loans, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today urged NBFCs and small finance banks to remain cautious while lending.
Speaking at ‘DATE with Tech’ event here, she cautioned that NBFCs and small finance banks should respect the red line and not go too far in their enthusiasm. “Enthusiasm is good but sometimes it becomes a bit too far for people to digest. So as a measure of caution, the RBI has also alerted small finance banks and NBFCs to be careful that they don’t go too far too soon and face any downside risks later,” she said.
Be cautious while lending
Enthusiasm is good but sometimes it becomes a bit too far for people to digest. So as a measure of caution, the RBI has also alerted small finance banks and NBFCs to be careful that they don't go too far too soon and face any downside risks later. —Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance minister
Economic analysts have been warning of a big bulge amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore in unsecured loans by NBFCs in their enthusiasm to enrol creditors. The outstanding bank credit in the personal loans segment was estimated at a whopping Rs Rs 48 lakh crore as on September 30, 2023, an increase of Rs 8 lakh crore in the past one year alone.
Das on Wednesday said the RBI had tightened norms for unsecured consumer credit by asking banks and NBFCs to assign a higher risk weight which is a “preemptive” move to ensure financial stability.
