Age is just a Number. Mobility is a Choice.

Robotics at Zydus Hospitals, Gujarat are revolutionising Joint Replacement Surgeries in the Elderly

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AHMEDABAD, India, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteoarthritis and chronic joint degeneration affect millions of elderly Indians. For decades, advanced age has significantly limited the surgical choices in this group but that landscape has changed with robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery, especially for those in their late 70s and up until 90+. Zydus Hospitals is among the very few that offer focused care for the geriatric population by bringing advanced robotic surgical options, giving them a better quality of life.

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Across India, a measurable shift is underway in how elderly patients relate to age-related issues. Today's elderly population has become more conscious of their wellbeing and wish to remain healthy, independent and are less willing to accept the inevitability of ageing. They have been actively seeking solutions in which they don't have to depend on anyone. Robotic Joint replacement surgerieshave been one of the solutions that has helped them achieve an improved standard of living.

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Dr. Satish Patel , Senior Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Zydus Ahmedabad, talks about a 92-year-old patient who underwent bilateral total knee replacement using robotic surgery. "She came to us for a solution as she didn't wish to be dependent on anyone post-surgery. Given her age, conventional surgery could be disadvantageous, so after counselling, she chose to go ahead with robotic surgery. It went well and she was discharged quickly. She is independent as of today as well," Dr. Patel said. "We perform muscle-sparing suture-less surgeries so there is zero muscle loss and the patient need not come post-op for suture removal. As the trauma to the knee is so minimal, patients recover very well."

Dr. Yatin Desai , Senior Orthopedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Zydus Hospitals, concurs, and he talks about his extensive experience of 4 decades and the transition of operative techniques through the decades. "Recently an 83-year-old patient with pulmonary fibrosis and compromised kidney function came to me with osteoarthritis of the hip. Despite his comorbidities, we used a surgical robot to perform total hip replacement surgery and finished the surgery in under an hour," he said. Reduced operative time means overall reduction in anaesthetic exposure, blood loss, and systemic stress. Dr. Desai added, "He is one of many patients in this age group who have undergone robotic joint replacement surgery, and have been very happy with their improved state of living."

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Despite different types of robots available for surgeries, Zydus has one of the most advanced robotic systems (Mako by Stryker). As Dr. Vilkesh Patel, Joint Replacement Surgeon at Zydus Anand, points out, "Usually during surgeries, a lot of bone dust is generated but our system employs a bone saw cutting technique that reduces bone wastage. We also don't need to open the femoral canal so there is no fluid loss, which directly improves the life of the surgical implant." He also added, "I recently operated on a 75-year-old woman with severe knee deformity and severe knee pain for over a decade. For her, robotic surgery turned out to be a blessing."

Dr. Venkat Banerjee from Zydus Anand, who has successfully operated on several aged patients, some even 80+ who underwent robotic TKR adds, "Restoring mobility and improving the quality of life through precise, safe and affordable surgery in patients has been our motto." This aligns with Zydus' mission to offer exceptional healthcare at economical rates to a larger patient population. The cost of robotic joint replacement surgery in larger metro cities ranges from 3-5 lacs whereas Zydus Ahmedabad offers an interesting package at 2,50,000 and just 2,00,000 at Zydus Anand.

The team of robotic joint replacement surgeons at Ahmedabad and Vadodara also includes Dr. Samir Nanavati, Dr. Maulik Patwa, Dr. Tejas Thakker and Dr. Mihir Dholakia who added "Zydus has become a primary destination for robotic surgeries in geriatric patients. These days the robotic approach changes the entire post-op trajectory, and patients with serious comorbidities are responding far better than they would have under conventional surgery."

With pre-op digital planning and intraoperative robotic guidance, implant positioning is extremely precise with minimal soft tissue trauma and reduced operative time. For geriatric patients, this distinction is tremendous and has become a boon.

Patients or caregivers seeking more information about robotic joint replacement surgeries can visit https://zydushospitals.com.

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