Ageas Federal Life Insurance Ranks No. 1 in Industry with 99.82 percent Individual Claim Settlement Ratio in FY26

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Ageas Federal Life Insurance has secured the #1 position in the industry for Retail (Individual) Claim Settlement Ratio, recording a settlement ratio of 99.82%, according to the latest public disclosures for FY2025-26. The insurer also ranked #3 in the Group Claims segment, with a claim settlement ratio of 99.96%.

Advertisement

The recognition marks an important milestone in Ageas Federal Life Insurance's transformational journey, reflecting a deeper, organisation-wide commitment to building an insurance experience defined by customer-centricity, transparency, simplicity and trust. Over the past year, the company has undertaken a series of deliberate steps to reimagine its customer journey, with claims being one of the important touchpoints where that promise is delivered.

Advertisement

Reflecting this commitment, 96.11% of eligible claims were settled within 30 days of receiving complete documentation, while 75% were settled within 7 days. Customers can register claims seamlessly through multiple touchpoints, including the company's website, email, partner bank branches and Ageas Federal Life Insurance offices across the country, ensuring a simple and accessible claims experience.

This performance is part of a broader transformation in customer experience. The company has ranked amongst the Top 10 companies in Customer Experience according to the Hansa Research Life Insurance CuES 2026 report, reflecting the growing trust and confidence policyholders are placing in Ageas Federal Life Insurance's service ethos, underscoring that the transformation is being felt where it matters most: with customers.

Advertisement

Commenting on the achievement, Jude Gomes, Managing Director & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said, "Every claim we settle is a promise honored. Over the past year, we have continued to strengthen every aspect of our customer journey by making our claims experience simpler, faster and more transparent. Being recognized as the industry's leader in Individual Claim Settlement Ratio reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams to stand by them when they need us the most. As we continue our transformation journey, we remain committed to raising the bar on service excellence and delivering an experience that inspires confidence at every stage."

The recognition reinforces Ageas Federal Life Insurance's ongoing transformation, one centred on building an insurer that is transparent, dependable and genuinely customer-first, and that stands ready to deliver on its commitments at every stage of the policyholder journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)