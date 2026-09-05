Ageas Federal Life Insurance Takes Super Protect Plus Plan to Policybazaar, Strengthening Digital Distribution

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • New term insurance offering exclusively for salaried and self-employed customers • Features a 12% first-year premium discount, Lowest Price Guarantee and health management services worth up to Rs 53,000 annually • Comes with inbuilt Terminal Illness cover and a 99.82% Claim Settlement Ratio • Offers 0% GST on term insurance, as applicable under prevailing tax regulations Ageas Federal Life Insurance, one of India’s leading and fastest-growing private life insurers, today announced the launch of its flagship term insurance product, Super Protect Plus Plan, on Policybazaar, India’s largest online insurance platform, introducing a focused term insurance offering exclusively for salaried and self-employed customers. The launch strengthens the company’s digital distribution presence while making life insurance more accessible through a simple and convenient online buying journey.

Ageas Federal Life Insurance Ageas Federal Life Insurance The plan combines life protection with a range of customer benefits. Eligible customers can avail of a 12% discount on the first-year premium, a Lowest Price Guarantee, and complimentary health management services worth up to Rs 53,000 annually. The plan also comes with inbuilt Terminal Illness cover and a 99.82% Claim Settlement Ratio. It further offers 0% GST on term insurance, as applicable under prevailing tax regulations.

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The launch is part of Ageas Federal Life Insurance’s broader focus on strengthening its digital distribution capabilities and expanding its online reach. Through its partnership with Policybazaar, the company is leveraging the platform’s extensive digital reach and high-intent customer base to connect with customers actively looking for insurance solutions online.

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The partnership enables customers to discover, compare and purchase insurance products through a digital-first experience, while providing Ageas Federal Life Insurance with an opportunity to engage customers at the consideration stage of their purchase journey. It also supports the company’s efforts to strengthen digital conversions, expand its online distribution footprint and build a scalable, future-ready digital distribution channel aligned with evolving customer expectations.

The launch also brings Ageas Federal Life Insurance’s brand philosophy, ‘Promises Made Possible’, into its digital term insurance proposition, reflecting the company’s focus on making life insurance more accessible and convenient for customers.

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About Ageas Federal Life Insurance Ageas Federal Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, offers a diverse range of wealth management, protection, and retirement solutions to individual and corporate customers. Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is a joint venture of Ageas, a multinational insurance group headquartered in Europe, and Federal Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks.

Having commenced operations in 2008, Ageas Federal achieved breakeven within five years. Through a nationwide network of 3,770+ branches including partner bank branches and a sizeable advisor network, the Company has established a strong pan-India presence. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has issued over 19.71 lakh policies with a sum assured of over Rs 27,558 crore, total assets under management of over Rs 18,956 crore, and a robust capital base of over Rs 800 crore.

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