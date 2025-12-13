Agentic AI transforms banks frontline sales, boosts productivity and revenue: Report

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) systems are rapidly reshaping how banks manage frontline sales, offering a potential breakthrough for relationship managers long burdened by inefficient systems, weak leads, and heavy administrative workloads, noted a McKinsey report.

"In frontline sales, the potential is vast. Agentic AI makes it possible to automate the complex workflows characteristic of financial services--something that bankers have long wanted to do but at which they have never fully succeeded," the report noted.

At leading global banks, agentic AI is already being deployed across prospecting, lead nurturing and account management, delivering measurable gains in productivity and revenue within months. Unlike traditional generative AI, which responds to prompts, agentic AI can independently interpret objectives, break them into tasks, interact with systems and people, execute actions and continuously adapt with minimal human input.

The shift comes at a critical time for the banking sector, which is facing margin pressure, slowing growth and rising cost-to-income ratios. Industry research indicates that when banks redesign an entire frontline domain end-to-end using agentic AI, revenues per relationship manager can rise by 3 to 15 per cent, while the cost to serve can fall by 20 to 40 per cent.

"As banks face margin pressure, slowing growth, and rising cost-to-income ratios, agentic AI represents not just a productivity tool but a new operating model for relationship management," said the report.

Frontline bankers have long cited poor-quality leads, excessive compliance requirements and fragmented technology systems as key obstacles to effective selling. Many relationship managers spend more time updating customer relationship management systems and preparing reports than engaging with clients. This imbalance has contributed to high burnout and attrition across sales teams.

Agentic AI offers a way to rebalance this equation. Intelligent agents can continuously scan markets, analyse structured and unstructured data, prioritise high-potential prospects and automate follow-ups. In sales outreach, agents can personalise communications at scale, nurture thousands of leads simultaneously and escalate only qualified opportunities to human bankers. This allows relationship managers to focus on higher-value conversations and complex client needs.

Banks piloting these systems have reported significant operational improvements. AI-driven market mapping has expanded sales pipelines by roughly 30 per cent in some institutions, while automated lead nurturing has doubled or tripled the number of qualified leads. In parallel, AI-powered account intelligence tools have reduced meeting preparation time and improved the quality of client interactions.

With routine tasks handled by agents, bankers can act more as trusted advisors, concentrating on insight-led discussions, strategic problem-solving and long-term relationship building.

However, the report cautions that capturing the full value of agentic AI requires more than deploying isolated tools. Banks must reimagine frontline operating models end-to-end, invest in robust data foundations, establish clear governance, and upskill employees to work effectively alongside AI agents.

With revenue uplift and productivity gains now visible, agentic AI is increasingly seen not as an experiment, but as a new operating paradigm for frontline banking. (ANI)

