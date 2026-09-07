Agentic commerce emerges as new fintech investment opportunity in H2 2026: KPMG Report 

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Agentic commerce is emerging as a new area of opportunity for fintech investment in the second half (H2) of 2026, as the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) agents to shop and make transactions on behalf of individuals and companies is expected to create demand for new financial and security solutions, according to a KPMG report.

Agentic commerce refers to the use of AI agents to carry out activities such as shopping and making transactions on behalf of people or businesses.

Advertisement

As this trend develops, KPMG expects investment to increase in areas that can make such transactions secure, approved and protected from potential threats.

Advertisement

The report said that the growth of agentic commerce is likely to drive increasing investment in related areas, particularly cybersecurity and digital identity management.

“As agentic commerce, the use of AI agents to shop and make transactions on behalf of individuals and companies, continues to grow, there will likely be increasing investment in ancillary activities, including cybersecurity and digital identity management,” KPMG said.

Advertisement

The report said these technologies will become important as businesses and consumers increasingly allow AI agents to carry out transactions.

Cybersecurity solutions can help protect transactions from bad actors, while digital identity management can help ensure that the person or company behind a transaction is properly identified.

KPMG also expects payment solutions and infrastructure designed specifically for agentic commerce to attract investment as the use of AI agents in transactions expands.

“Payments solutions and infrastructure focused on agentic commerce will likely also attract investment,” the report said.

The trend could therefore create opportunities beyond companies directly developing AI agents. Fintech companies providing payment infrastructure, digital identity solutions and cybersecurity services could also benefit as the ecosystem develops.

KPMG's outlook comes as the fintech market continues to evolve, with infrastructure, AI, stablecoins and digital assets among the areas expected to attract investor attention in the second half of 2026.

The report said infrastructure is likely to become a major investment priority as the focus on stablecoins and digital assets grows.

It also expects traditional financial institutions to increasingly focus on improving their core infrastructure to become more competitive and better protect their data and core operations.

At the same time, AI investment is expected to become more focused on value creation.

KPMG said investors may increasingly move away from pilot projects towards investments and startups that can demonstrate their ability to create value, with AI-native startups expected to attract growing interest if they have unique and defensible value propositions.

Within this broader fintech outlook, agentic commerce stands out because its growth could create demand across multiple supporting areas of financial technology. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)