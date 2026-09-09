Bengaluru, India, [09-September-2026]: AgentsNexus India 2026, the country's leading conference on Agentic AI and autonomous systems, concluded on September 5 at the C V Vishveshwara Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru, drawing more than 600 attendees across a two-day format that opened with hands-on workshops on September 4 and closed with a full day of keynotes, talks, and panels on September 5. The turnout marks a doubling of the conference's inaugural 2025 edition, which drew roughly 300 attendees, and reinforces AgentsNexus's position as a practitioner-first gathering for AI builders, developers, researchers, and enterprise AI leaders.

The conference was held this year for the first time at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, in the C V Vishveshwara Auditorium on its premises, making it India's first tech conference to be hosted inside a planetarium.

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The main conference day opened with a keynote from Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Google DeepMind, on the relationship between frontier models and agentic capability, followed by Michael Hunger, VP of Product Innovation at Neo4j, on how agents source and use context to reason and act. The agenda carried through the day with sessions from practitioners at Microsoft, Adobe, Elastic, Sarvam, Arm, Qualcomm, UiPath, Palo Alto Networks, DevRev and CodeRabbit, among others, covering ground from agent memory and knowledge graphs to on-device inference, MCP security, and running agentic systems in production without losing control.

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Two panel discussions anchored the day. "AI Agents are ready. Is your enterprise ready?" brought together leaders from Qualcomm, LottieFiles, and DevRev, moderated by Neo4j's Michael Hunger, to weigh how enterprise adoption is keeping pace with agent capability. "The New Developer Stack: Building, Debugging, and Trusting AI Agents," moderated by Entire's Karthik Rameshkumar with panelists from Adobe, Arm, and UiPath, examined how the tooling and workflows around agent development are diverging from traditional software practice.

Gold sponsors UiPath, Neo4j, Qualcomm, Logitech, and CodeRabbit backed the 2026 edition, alongside Silver sponsors DevRev and Databricks. The 2026 edition was supported by a broader group of enterprise and platform partners alongside.

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"Going from 300 to over 600 attendees in a single year tells us the agentic AI community in India isn't just growing, it's showing up ready to build," said Siddhant Agarwal and Yashraj Nayak, Co-Founders of AgentsNexus. "We kept the agenda practitioner-first again this year on purpose, real teams talking about what breaks when you put agents into production, not just what's possible on a slide. That's the conversation we want to keep having as we build toward 2027." AgentsNexus India will return for its third edition in 2027, bigger, sharper, and built on everything this year's community brought to the room.

About AgentsNexus AgentsNexus is India's premier conference on agentic AI and autonomous systems, built for the people building them: developers, researchers, platform teams, and enterprise AI leaders.

More information is available at agentsnexus.io Media Kit: agentsnexus.io/media-kit Email: contact@agentsnexus.io (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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