Bengaluru’s Codewave Trademarks "Quantum Agile™" — India's Answer to the Future of Software Development Bengaluru, India — Feb 19, 2026 — Codewave, the ZeroDX award-winning company that pioneered India's first bossless tech culture, today announced it has trademarked Quantum Agile™, a revolutionary framework that reimagines how software teams work in the age of artificial intelligence.

The move positions India as a thought leader in next-generation software development methodologies, challenging the traditional Agile and Scrum frameworks that have dominated global software development for two decades.

India's First Framework for AI-Native Teams "Quantum Agile™ is India's contribution to the global conversation on the future of software development and the future of work. It's built from our practice, refined through our experience, and now we're sharing it with the world." Quantum Agile™ addresses a fundamental shift: AI agents can now work simultaneously on multiple solution paths, removing the constraint of sequential human work that traditional software development methodologies assume.

The End of Sequential Work For two decades, Agile and Scrum have been the gold standard for software teams. But these frameworks were designed for a world where human bandwidth was the constraint—one person, one team, one sprint at a time, one path at a time.

AI agents have removed that constraint.

"With AI, teams can now explore ten solution paths simultaneously where they once explored one," said Abhijith, Founder and CEO of Codewave. "But this creates a new challenge: How do you organize work when simultaneity is possible? Traditional frameworks assume sequential work. We needed something new." Quantum Agile™: Simultaneous, Not Sequential Quantum Agile™ is built on four core values: ● Why over What — Human intuition drives direction; AI explores possibilities ● Impact over Effort — Measure value created, not tasks completed ● Simultaneity over Sequence — Explore multiple paths at once, not one at a time ● Compounding Loops over Linear Lines — Continuous loops that build value, not episodic sprints The framework introduces three overlapping fields—SENSE, BUILD, REALIZE—that operate simultaneously, creating an infinity loop where each cycle compounds learning and value.

The Quantum Advantage Quantum Agile™ enables teams to: ● Collapse weeks into hours and explore 5-10 solutions simultaneously ● Ship 2-5 times per cycle instead of once per sprint ● Measure outcomes, not outputs — value created over tasks completed ● Compound learning through continuous infinity loops ● Blend human judgment with AI execution for optimal results From ZeroDX to Quantum Agile™ Codewave's journey to creating Quantum Agile™ began 13 years ago when the company pioneered a bossless, titleless, autonomous culture—making it the first IT company from India to win the global ZeroDX award for culture (Zero Distance to Customers).

"We've been experimenting with autonomous, cross-functional teams for years," explained Vidhya Abhijith, Cofounder, Codewave. "When AI agents joined our teams, we realized traditional Agile ceremonies no longer fit. So we built something new." The result: A framework tested in real projects, delivering measurable results: ● Projects completed in hours instead of weeks ● Higher quality through parallel variant exploration ● Better outcomes through continuous reality testing ● Faster learning through immediate deployment and feedback From Practice, Not Theory Unlike frameworks developed in isolation, Quantum Agile™ emerged from real-world practice at Codewave, which is the only software company from India to win the prestigious ZeroDX award for building India's first bossless, titleless, autonomous tech culture.

"We’re building multiple previews of the future, in our need sensing calls with clients, and are collapsing weeks into hours, and staying grounded in empathy while moving at AI speed." said Abhijith.

Open-Source Philosophy, Protected Brand While trademarking the Quantum Agile™ name, Codewave is open-sourcing the framework methodology, inviting global collaboration.

"Think of it like Linux," said Abhijith. "The name is protected, but the code is free. We want practitioners from PMI, Scrum Alliance, SAFe, and Agile communities worldwide to co-create this with us." While the Quantum Agile™ name is trademarked, the framework itself will be open-sourced and co-created with the global community.

"We're taking inspiration from the Agile Manifesto," Abhijith explained. "The principles are free and collaborative. But the brand is protected to maintain quality and prevent misuse." Codewave is inviting India’s IT leaders, and practitioners from organizations including the Scrum Alliance, Project Management Institute (PMI), Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), and the broader Agile community to help shape the framework.

Making India a Thought Leader Quantum Agile™ represents a shift in India's position in the global tech ecosystem.

"Indian companies have always been great at execution," said Vidhya. "Now we have a chance to lead in innovation—not just in products, but in how work itself is organized. Quantum Agile™ is our stake in the ground." The Five Rituals Quantum Agile™ introduces five new team rituals that replace traditional sprint ceremonies: 1. ALIGN (60 min, when needed) — Set intention, preview AI-generated futures, get customer signoff 2. SYNC (15 min, daily) — Share learnings, make decisions, teach agents 3. SHIP (30 min, when ready) — Review variants, expert judgment, ship immediately (2-5x per cycle) 4. TEST (45 min, after ship) — Observe reality in production, interpret impact 5. EVOLVE (60 min, weekly) — Improve human-AI collaboration, update guardrails Global Ambitions, Indian Roots "We want to prove this works across industries, company sizes, and geographies," said Abhijith. "But we're starting at home, in India, where we believe the future of work is being written." What Makes It Different Unlike traditional Agile: ● AI agents as team members, not just tools. Human judgment + AI execution replaces human-only work, guiding estimations.

● Sequential thinking, replaced by simultaneity and loops. Continuous shipping and testing multiple possible futures, replaces fixed sprint boundaries testing one possible future.

● Five new rituals replace sprint ceremonies (ALIGN, SYNC, SHIP, TEST, EVOLVE). ● Outcome realization over task completion.

Why Now We see that every software team will face this question in the next 2-3 years: How do we work when AI removes the sequential constraint? "Some will cling to old frameworks," said Abhijith. "Some will move to AI chaos. A few will discover new patterns that blend human wisdom with AI capability. We're building Quantum Agile™ for those few." INDUSTRY CONTEXT: WHY THIS MATTERS FOR INDIA India's IT Sector Leadership: India's $250B+ IT services industry has been built on execution excellence. Quantum Agile™ represents a shift from execution to innovation—from adopting frameworks to creating them.

AI Adoption in India: With AI adoption accelerating across Indian enterprises, the need for new work methodologies is acute. Quantum Agile™ provides a tested approach for organizations navigating this transition.

Global Competition: As AI commoditizes coding, India's competitive advantage must shift from labor arbitrage to innovation leadership. Frameworks like Quantum Agile™ position India as a thought leader, not just a service provider.

Startup Ecosystem: India's 100,000+ startups need methodologies that enable rapid iteration and AI-native work. Quantum Agile™ provides a blueprint for building at AI speed.

About Codewave Codewave is a design-led AI transformation company based in Bangalore, India. The company is the only pioneer from India's IT industry to win the ZeroDX award for scaling a bossless, titleless, autonomous culture of zero distance to customers, employee-as-entrepreneurs, and agile, cross-functional, self-managing teams. Codewave helps organizations tap into 10x growth potential with “AI as a force multiplier” for various aspects of the business, such as sales, customer experience, systems and processes, employee productivity and others.

About Quantum Agile™ Quantum Agile™ is a framework for software development teams working with AI agents. It replaces sequential, episodic work patterns with simultaneous, continuous loops that compound value. The framework includes 10 core principles, 5 team rituals, and an infinity loop process model across three simultaneously active fields: SENSE, BUILD, REALIZE.

Availability The Quantum Agile™ manifesto, principles, and framework documentation are available at https://quantumagile.org starting Feb 19, 2026.

Codewave will begin offering Quantum Agile™ transformation consulting and training programs in Q2 2026.

Media Contact Name: Abhijith HK Title: Founder & CEO, Codewave Email: abhijith@codewave.com Phone: +91 8971824910 Social Media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/codewave-inc Website: www.codewave.com EDITOR'S NOTE High-resolution images, framework diagrams, and interview opportunities available upon request.

B-roll available: Video demonstrations of Quantum Agile™ rituals in practice at Codewave.

Expert commentary available from: ● Vidhya Abhijith, CoFounder & Head - Design, Codewave (framework creator, 13 years entrepreneurship, PMP certified) KEY FACTS & FIGURES ● Framework name: Quantum Agile™ (trademarked) ● Creator: Codewave, Bangalore, India ● Based on: 13+ years autonomous team practice + 6 months AI-native iteration ● Core innovation: Simultaneity over sequence (AI enables parallel exploration) ● Target audience: Software development teams, product teams, business and engineering leaders ● Availability: Open-source framework, protected brand name ● Launch date: Feb 19, 2026 QUOTES FOR MEDIA USE On India's leadership: "13 Years ago we dreamt of bringing Design thinking to India, when we were largely known for IT outsourcing and BPO. Quantum Agile™ is our contribution in 2026 to how the world will work in the AI age." — Abhijith HK, CEO, Codewave On the ZeroDX to Quantum Agile™ journey: "Winning the ZeroDX award gave us the validation that radically innovative cultures can scale as beautifully as traditional structures. Quantum Agile™ is the next chapter in that story." — Abhijith HK, CEO, Codewave On AI + human collaboration: "The question isn't whether AI will replace humans. It's how humans and AI will work together. Quantum Agile™ is our answer." — Vidhya Abhijith, Cofounder and Head - Design, Codewave On open-source approach: "The world has benefited enormously from open-source software. Now India is giving back—open-sourcing a methodology for the AI age." — Vidhya Abhijith, Cofounder and Head - Design, Codewave BACKGROUNDER: THE QUANTUM SHIFT The Old Constraint: Human bandwidth limited teams to sequential work The New Reality: AI agents enable simultaneous exploration The Problem: Traditional frameworks weren't designed for simultaneity The Solution: Quantum Agile™ — a framework for parallel, continuous, outcome-driven work Key Differences: Traditional Agile Quantum Agile™ Plan one path forward Initiate multiple threads simultaneously Backlog = tasks Backlog = outcomes AI used as side tool AI as active team members Daily standup tracks tasks Daily sync tracks progress on outcomes Fixed roles Fluid roles based on need Work moves step-by-step Work moves in parallel streams Sprint goal = finish stories Sprint goal = achieve outcomes Knowledge stays in people Knowledge grows continuously with AI (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)