Agilus Diwine Diagnostics Launches Mega Full Body Health Check-Up Offer at INR 2,299 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Agilus Diwine Diagnostics, in association with Agilus (Dr. Phadke Labs, formerly SRL), has announced the launch of a Mega Full Body Health Check-Up Offer, aimed at making preventive healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients across Mumbai. Valid until February 2026, the package includes 75 essential diagnostic tests for just ₹2,299, covering key health markers required for early detection and routine monitoring.

Operating from Bandra, Agilus Diwine Diagnostics specializes in blood tests, ECG, and digital X-ray services, with home visit facilities available within 60 minutes across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Bhayandar, Vasai, and Virar. The diagnostic center is known for its strong focus on hygiene, accuracy, and patient comfort, backed by experienced technicians and advanced diagnostic infrastructure.

The Mega Health Check-Up package offers a comprehensive assessment of overall health, including Diabetes Profile (Fasting Blood Sugar, HbA1c, Estimated Average Glucose), Thyroid Profile (T3, T4, Ultra-Sensitive TSH), and a detailed Lipid Profile to evaluate cardiovascular risk. It also includes Liver Function Tests, Kidney and Urine Examination, Complete Blood Count (CBC), and essential Vitamin and Mineral tests such as Vitamin B12, Vitamin D (25-OH), and Calcium--bringing together a complete preventive screening under one package.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Shraddha Chaugule, Owner of Agilus Diwine Diagnostics, said, "Preventive diagnostics play a critical role in identifying health risks before they become serious. Our objective with this Mega Health Check-Up is to remove cost and convenience as barriers, so patients can take charge of their health through timely, accurate testing."

Agilus Diwine Diagnostics places strong emphasis on patient safety, offering a clean and hygienic environment with strict infection control measures. For patients who require diagnostics at home, the center provides portable digital X-ray facilities, making it particularly suitable for elderly, bed-ridden, and mobility-challenged patients.

Speed remains a key differentiator, with ECG and X-ray reports delivered within 30 minutes and other diagnostic reports processed swiftly with clarity and precision. The center also offers semen sample testing with complete privacy and specialized care for senior citizens, including gentle handling and priority service.

With value-driven diagnostic packages, rapid home services, and trusted lab partnerships, Agilus Diwine Diagnostics continues to strengthen its position as a reliable healthcare partner for preventive and routine diagnostics in Mumbai.

For appointments and inquiries, patients can contact 9820367776 or 9930739778.

About Agilus Diwine Diagnostics

Agilus Diwine Diagnostics is a Mumbai-based diagnostic center offering blood tests, ECG, and digital X-ray services with fast home visit support. Partnered with Agilus (Dr. Phadke Labs), the center is committed to delivering accurate, timely, and affordable diagnostic solutions focused on patient comfort and care.

