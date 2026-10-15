Agoda and Emerging Travel Group Enter Strategic Partnership

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 15: Digital travel platform Agoda and Emerging Travel Group (ETG), a global travel technology company operating the RateHawk, ZenHotels, and Roundtrip brands, have entered into a strategic partnership to expand accommodation supply and distribution across their respective platforms. Under the partnership, the two companies will cross-sell their services, leveraging each other's extensive inventory and strong customer demand.

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As part of the agreement, Agoda will connect to ETG's global hotel supply through the RateHawk API, adding millions of accommodation options across Europe, the United States of America, Latin America, and the Middle East to its marketplace. This will broaden Agoda's offering for travelers from Asia and beyond whilst providing more choice for those planning trips to popular destinations globally.

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Danil Dachkevitch, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Agoda, added: "Travel discovery is becoming less linear as travelers turn to a wider range of platforms and content for inspiration. Wherever their journey begins, we want them to find accommodation that suits their trip. This partnership combines Agoda's deep understanding of Asia and global customer reach with Emerging Travel Group's diverse supply, giving travelers more choice across both platforms."

Erik Akhmetgaliev, Regional Director APAC at RateHawk, commented: "ETG's hotel inventory offers extensive geographic coverage and is highly valued by our B2B partners. The RateHawk API enables us to connect this inventory with partners efficiently and seamlessly. Our partnership with Agoda will further extend the reach of this portfolio to travelers worldwide, while supporting our continued growth and strengthening our presence in the Asia-Pacific market."

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For ETG, the partnership supports its strategic expansion in the Asia-Pacific region by strengthening its hotel supply and enhancing the choice available to customers across the market.

Nikita Elagin, Managing Director for Consolidator Business Unit at ETG, commented: "The Asia-Pacific region is an important destination market for our customers, across both leisure and corporate travel, with bookings growing at a double-digit rate annually. Agoda has a particularly strong hotel portfolio in the region, and by combining our supply, we can offer ETG customers a wider choice of accommodation and better serve their travel needs across APAC."

According to ETG, East and Southeast Asia are among its top five destination markets, with bookings in the region growing by an average of 30% in 2026.

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