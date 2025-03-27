PRNewswire

Singapore, March 27: Digital travel platform Agoda has partnered with Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) to showcase the Special Administrative Region as a must-visit destination for international travelers. Macao, celebrated as a 'Culture City of East Asia 2025,' is well placed to attract global travelers with its luxury accommodation, distinctive cultural experiences and world-class entertainment.

Running from March till November 2025, the partnership aims to increase Macao's global visibility with international travelers through discounts on hotel accommodations alongside influential multimedia promotions on the Agoda platform. The campaign will underscore Macao's rich cultural heritage while showcasing its position as an attractive and modern destination for top events, entertainment, and cuisine.

"Macao is a great blend of historic charm and modern flair, and we are delighted to play a role in bringing its charms to an international audience of travelers," said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda. "We are delighted to be partnering with MGTO on this campaign where our digital platform and global network will highlight the diverse destinations and rich culture of Macao."

Named a 'Culture City of East Asia 2025,' the designation highlights Macao's unique role in fostering a cultural exchange across East Asia through festivals, exhibitions, and artistic endeavors, complemented by its reputation for offering luxury hospitality and world class entertainment. This year, Macao emerged once again as the global capital for five-star hotels in the Forbes Travel Guide while many of its restaurants come in for special mention in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macao 2025, including 19 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants.

"With its unique cultural legacy and global appeal, Macao has so much to offer. MGTO is delighted to work with Agoda to offer unforgettable travel experiences to a wide range of global travelers. With our well-earned reputation for amazing food, wonderful accommodation and unforgettable cultural experiences, they will not be disappointed." added Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director - Macao Government Tourism Office

This new collaboration will also focus attention on Macao's signature events, including the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, the Macao Grand Prix, the 15th National Games (Macao), the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (Macao), and the return of its famed aquatic show, the House of Dancing Water.

The partnership between MGTO and Agoda highlights a shared goal to create memorable travel experiences and Agoda's global network of accommodations, flights, and activities connects travelers with Macao's vibrant offerings.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs over 7,000 staff members in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. CONTACT: press@agoda.com

