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Home / Business / Agoda becomes first travel platform regionally to seamlessly connect with Meta's Muse

Agoda becomes first travel platform regionally to seamlessly connect with Meta's Muse

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ANI
Updated At : 10:12 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Singapore, October 28: Digital travel platform Agoda is now available as a connector in Muse, Meta's personal AI agent that was launched in Singapore today. Agoda is the first travel platform regionally with an active Muse connector, giving users another way to access Agoda's travel offerings.

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The connector linking Agoda's AI travel assistant with Muse allows users of the Muse app to discover destinations, book hotels, and manage itineraries directly with Agoda.

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Matteo Frigerio, Chief Product Officer at Agoda, shared: "We're excited to be the first digital travel platform regionally to connect its AI travel assistant seamlessly with Meta's Muse. Agoda is at the forefront of technology and this connection gives travelers another convenient way to discover, plan and book their trips. It reflects our focus on making travel easier for customers, wherever they choose to engage with Agoda's great rates and global supply."

Nicole Tan, Managing Director, Meta Singapore said: "Muse is your personal agent, built to help make everyday life easier. With Agoda, we're connecting Muse to a travel brand people in Singapore already use and love, helping you discover destinations, book hotels and manage your itinerary through a conversation with your Muse. You choose what it can access and approve actions before they happen."

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The Agoda connector is now available to Muse users in Singapore and Japan through the Muse app on iOS and Android and at muse.ai.

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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