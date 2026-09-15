Agoda Begins Limited Public Beta of New AI Assistant That Turns Travel Ideas into Bookable Trips

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 15: Digital travel platform Agoda has begun the beta rollout of its new AI Assistant, designed to help travelers turn their travel ideas into personalized, bookable trips. Available initially to a select group of Agoda mobile app users, the AI Assistant marks a new chapter in how travelers can plan, book, and manage an entire trip in one place.

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Organizing a single trip today can mean jumping between AI chats, search engines, review sites, maps, and booking apps. Even after finding a recommendation they like, travelers can be left hanging: "Is this price real? Is it available for my dates? Nice hotel, but how do I actually book it?"

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Agoda's AI Assistant is built to answer those questions. Offering an alternative to traditional search, it connects conversational trip planning with Agoda's live inventory of more than 6 million accommodations, as well as flights and activities. Travelers can explore ideas, compare options, check prices and availability, all within the same app experience. The assistant retains their preferences and trip context as plans develop, helping to personalize the experience and allowing travelers to pick up where they left off.

The AI Assistant's core conversational intelligence is currently powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-5.6 model. For more complex trip planning, such as designing a family getaway with teenagers, the AI Assistant uses Google Gemini's 'Grounding with Google Maps' feature to recommend ideal spots based on real-time Google Maps data, such as ratings, photos, and opening hours.

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Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda, shared, "Planning a trip today can feel like a second job. People bounce between tabs, screenshots, group chats, and a spreadsheet nobody wants to update. Agoda's AI Assistant takes that chaos off travelers' plates. It remembers what they like, keeps the trip on track, and lets people get back to the fun part of actually looking forward to the holiday."

The beta test enables Agoda to gather feedback from customers and continue refining the AI Assistant. Over the coming months, Agoda's AI Assistant will gradually be made available to all users of Agoda's mobile app.

Agoda's mobile app provides access to more than 6 million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities. Travelers can explore the full range of options at Agoda.com and find the best deals by downloading the Agoda app from the App Store or Google Play.

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